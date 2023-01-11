Release of a toxic chemical was reported late Wednesday afternoon by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at the Albemarle Corporation South Plant on U.S. 79 South late Wednesday afternoon by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.
“The chemical can cause skin irritation or rash and possible blindness. Traffic is shut down for travel in the affected areas. Please avoid the area if at all possible. A team is on the way to fix the problem. We will update as soon as we are able,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
Wind was blowing the chemical release in a northerly direction.
There was no immediate word on the type of chemical leaked, although chlorine is used in Albemarle’s bromine manufacturing process.
Larry Taylor, director of the Columbia County Office of Emergency Management, said no injuries had been reported. No evacuations have been ordered.
The area immediately north of the plant is sparsely populated.
The iDriveArkansas website indicated that traffic was slow near the Albemarle South plant's main entrance off U.S. 79, but that traffic was not backed up.