Infrastructure matters will come before the Magnolia City Council during its meeting at 5 p.m. Monday in the City Council Chambers.
Engineer Andy Franks of A.L. Franks Engineers will talk about an Arkansas Economic Development Commission grant for raw water production and the Station 3 pump.
Council members will also hear an ordinance for a proposed water and sewer rate increase.
There will be a resolution to amend the city’s 2022 budget.
Councilman James Jefferson will update the council on the community service program. Councilman David Sission will talk about activities at the Boys & Girls Club.