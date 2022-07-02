ArDOT

Some South Arkansas projects are among work scheduled to be let by the Arkansas Department of Transportation through the end of the year.

They include the following:

Clark County

Construction of Arkadelphia southside bypass from U.S. 67 to Arkansas 51, 4.3 miles, estimated cost between $20-30 million.

Arkansas 51, improvements to structures and approaches to Interstate 30, estimated cost between $1-3 million.

Dallas County

Arkansas 9, structures and approaches, estimated cost less than $1 million.

Drew County

New Arkansas 83 spur and U.S. 278 connector in Monticello, 1.6 miles, with estimated cost between $10-15 million.

Future Interstate 69, U.S. 278 to Arkansas 293, 8.4 miles, estimated cost $40-50 million.

Miller County

Arkansas 237 between U.S. 67 and U.S. 71 in TexARKana, 7.4 miles of pavement preservation, estimated cost between $1-3 million.

Desha County

Arkansas 1 between Arkansas 138 and Watson, 6.8 miles of pavement preservation and shoulder widening, estimated cost between $1-3 million.

The next bid lettings are on August 10, September 21 and November 9. More projects may be added or removed from the scheduled lettings.

