Showers and thunderstorms will accompany the next cold front that moves through the Four State area on Wednesday.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said a few strong to marginally severe storms may be possible during the afternoon Wednesday for deep east Texas, Toledo Bend country and for north Louisiana, where more instability will interact with peak heating.
Otherwise, no hazardous weather is expected through the remainder of the week into next weekend.
Passage of the cold front will mean much cooler temperatures. Highs Thursday and Friday will be in the upper 30s, with overnight lows in the low 20s.
magnoliareporter.com has recorded 0.61 inches of rain in January, and 0.6 inches of snow.