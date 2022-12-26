The Arkansas Department of Health reported no new COVID-19 cases on Sunday – Christmas Day. No additional deaths were reported statewide.
There was a slight downward shift in statewide hospital admissions related to the virus.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,515
Total Active Cases: 39. No change since Saturday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,372
Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18.
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,474
Total Active Cases: 5. No change since Saturday.
Total Recovered Cases: 1,438
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,690
Total Active Cases: 30. No change since Saturday.
Total Recovered Cases: 2,614
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,608
Total Active Cases: 28. No change since Saturday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,460
Total Deaths: 120. Last death recorded December 6.
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 11,030
Total Active Cases: 41. No change since Saturday.
Total Recovered Cases: 10,786
Total Deaths: 201. Last death recorded December 16.
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 981,569
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 0
Recovered cases: 962,162
Deaths: 12,682. No change since Saturday.
Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 269
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 42
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 16