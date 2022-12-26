COVID

The Arkansas Department of Health reported no new COVID-19 cases on Sunday – Christmas Day. No additional deaths were reported statewide.

There was a slight downward shift in statewide hospital admissions related to the virus.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,515

Total Active Cases: 39. No change since Saturday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,372

Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18.

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,474

Total Active Cases: 5. No change since Saturday.

Total Recovered Cases: 1,438

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,690

Total Active Cases: 30. No change since Saturday.

Total Recovered Cases: 2,614

Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,608

Total Active Cases: 28. No change since Saturday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,460

Total Deaths: 120. Last death recorded December 6.

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 11,030

Total Active Cases: 41. No change since Saturday.

Total Recovered Cases: 10,786

Total Deaths: 201. Last death recorded December 16.

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 981,569

Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 0

Recovered cases: 962,162

Deaths: 12,682. No change since Saturday.

Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 269

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 42

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 16

