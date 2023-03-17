The 106th death in Columbia County from COVID-19 was recorded on Thursday. Three additional deaths were reported in Union County, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,795
Total Active Cases: 6. Down two since Wednesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,683
Total Deaths: 106. Up one since Wednesday.
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,510
Total Active Cases: 3. Down one since Wednesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 1,476
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 30.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,774
Total Active Cases: 8. Down one since Wednesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 2,719
Total Deaths: 47. Last death recorded March 10.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,779
Total Active Cases: 9. Down three since Wednesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,643
Total Deaths: 127. Last death recorded March 11.
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 11,307
Total Active Cases: 20. Down three since Wednesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 11,078
Total Deaths: 207. Up three since Wednesday.
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 1,007,940
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: No data.
Recovered cases: 992,401
Deaths: 13,054. Up 22 since Wednesday.
Testing Data for Columbia County
Tests per 1,000 individuals
PCR Percent Positivity: 11.83%
Antigen Percent Positivity: 12.07%
Total Positive Tests: 7042
PCR Positives: 3356
Antigen Positives: 3686
Total Negative Tests: 51868
PCR Negatives: 25024
Antigen Negatives: 26844
Total Tests: 58910
Private Lab Tests: 53821
Public Lab Tests: 4843
Covid-19 Vaccinations for Columbia County
Total Number of Doses: 30,164
Percent of Population Partially Immunized: 10.1%
Percent of Population Fully Immunized: 52.0%