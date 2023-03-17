COVID

The 106th death in Columbia County from COVID-19 was recorded on Thursday. Three additional deaths were reported in Union County, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,795

Total Active Cases: 6. Down two since Wednesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,683

Total Deaths: 106. Up one since Wednesday.

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,510

Total Active Cases: 3. Down one since Wednesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 1,476

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 30.

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,774

Total Active Cases: 8. Down one since Wednesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 2,719

Total Deaths: 47. Last death recorded March 10.

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,779

Total Active Cases: 9. Down three since Wednesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,643

Total Deaths: 127. Last death recorded March 11.

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 11,307

Total Active Cases: 20. Down three since Wednesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 11,078

Total Deaths: 207. Up three since Wednesday.

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 1,007,940

Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: No data.

Recovered cases: 992,401

Deaths: 13,054. Up 22 since Wednesday.

Testing Data for Columbia County

Tests per 1,000 individuals

PCR Percent Positivity: 11.83%

Antigen Percent Positivity: 12.07%

Total Positive Tests: 7042

PCR Positives: 3356

Antigen Positives: 3686

Total Negative Tests: 51868

PCR Negatives: 25024

Antigen Negatives: 26844

Total Tests: 58910

Private Lab Tests: 53821

Public Lab Tests: 4843

Covid-19 Vaccinations for Columbia County

Total Number of Doses: 30,164

Percent of Population Partially Immunized: 10.1%

Percent of Population Fully Immunized: 52.0%

