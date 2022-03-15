The most recent COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health. (+) or (-) notes changes since the previous day. The figures below reflect changes since Monday and our last update on Tuesday, March 8.
Many people are using self-tests for the COVID-19 virus. Their infections may not be reflected in the totals below.
ARKANSAS
Total COVID-19 cases since start of pandemic – 826,913+2,987
Total active cases – 1,914-795
Total deaths statewide – 10,950+190
Currently hospitalized – 217-103
Hospitalized on ventilators – 42-9
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 5,343+50
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 6-2
Total recovered – 5,247+47
Total number dead – 90+1
PCR tests percent positivity – 11.69, up from 11.58
Antigen tests percent positivity – 13.76, down from 13.87
Total positive PCR tests – 2,840+38
Total positive antigen tests – 2,755+7
Total negative PCR tests – 21,454+51
Total negative antigen tests – 17,271+204
Percent of population age fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 46.3, down from 46.4
Percent of population partially immunized – 11.0, up from 10.9
SCHOOL DISTRICTS
All South Arkansas school districts have fallen below the reporting threshold of 5 cases.
SOUTHERN ARKANSAS UNIVERSITY
Current active cases – 1-2 student, 0 staff, 0-1 faculty
Current active cases in isolation on-campus – 0
Current total in quarantine – 0
Cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 – 870+1
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 1,283_8
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 1
Total recovered – 1,251+8
Total number dead – 30
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 36.6, no change
Percent of population partially immunized – 6.2, up from 5.8
NEVADA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,163+8
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 6
Total recovered – 2,113+8
Total number dead – 44
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 42.9, up from 43.7
Percent of population partially immunized – 12.2, no change
OUACHITA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 5,425+24
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 11-6
Total recovered – 5,317+28
Total number dead – 97+2
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 56.4, down from 56.6
Percent of population partially immunized – 8.4, up from 8.2
UNION COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 9,163+40
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 5-1
Total recovered – 8,989+39
Total number dead – 167+2
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 45.6, up from 45.5
Percent of population partially immunized – 11.0, up from 10.7
AREA NURSING HOMES
(March 7 report)
Summit Health & Rehab, Taylor: 3 active patient cases, 4 active staff case.
Wentworth Place, Magnolia: 1 active staff case.
Timberlane Health, El Dorado: 1 active patient case.
SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS HOSPITAL STATUS
(Totals for Southwest region of Arkansas, which includes hospitals in Magnolia, El Dorado, Camden, Hope, Fordyce, Arkadelphia, Malvern, Hot Springs and others)
Total staff bed capacity of Southwest Arkansas hospitals – 1,120+20
Max Flex Bed Capacity – 1,072
Current COVID-19 positive admissions – 15-20
Current COVID-19 positive patients in ICUs – 2-5
Current COVID-19 positive patients on ventilators – 1-5
BORDERING PARISHES IN LOUISIANA
Changes since previous totals.
The State of Louisiana does not update its totals on weekends or holidays.
Bossier – 35,268, up from 35,244 total cases. 477+6 deaths.
Webster – 10,458, up from 10,455 total cases. 178+3 deaths.
Claiborne – 3,099, up from 3,095 total cases. 73 deaths.
Union – 6,386, up from 6,381 total cases. 130+1 deaths.