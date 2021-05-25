An amendment in the property lease agreement between the City of Magnolia and Magnolia Regional Medical Center was approved Monday via a 5-1 vote from the Magnolia City Council.
The amendment will allow for a $250,000 maintenance fund to be set up by the city and allow the local hospital to use the monies for building and property upkeep. The funds can only be used for hospital maintenance purposes, according to the agreement, and cannot be used for services directly associated with health care, according to the lease.
In August 2020, Magnolia Regional Medical Center signed a 30-year lease with the city after the hospital last year broke away from local government ownership and formed a new 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation. The move was made in an attempt to boost the financial health of Magnolia’s hospital through higher federal Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement rates. Estimates in 2019 stated that the hospital could be in line for a $750,000-plus annual revenue boost by the move.
The new lease revision limits the maintenance fund only to property and building repair items at MRMC. These items include the following:
-- Roofing
-- Cooling towers
-- All chillers, to include compressors and motors
-- Boilers, to include replacement and re-piping
-- Generator, switches, and software
-- Major electrical feed panel
-- Hot water storage tank
-- Elevator major repairs
-- HVAC systems (including air handlers)
-- Fire alarm system and software
-- Sprinkler system
-- Repairs to major sewage and wastewater drainage systems
-- Structural damages not covered by insurance
-- Any other major repair item not contemplated by the parties, but later agreed upon by the parties as a major repair item related to the building
The fund will be limited to $250,000 and filled by local hospital maintenance fund tax collection. Currently, the fund is full, according to Magnolia City Attorney Mike Boyd.
Hospital maintenance tax collected by the city will be separated from other city tax monies, according to the lease amendment, and placed in an interest-bearing account. Should the hospital be required to spend from the maintenance account, the city will replenish the maintenance account at a rate of $10,000 per month, per the lease amendment. Once the fund reaches $250,000 again, the city replenishment will cease until the next round of spending -- should that occur.
To receive monies from the city hospital maintenance account, MRMC will be required to issue a request form to the city containing a description of the repair and a cost, or estimated cost, and submit all invoices and receipts from the repair, according to the lease.
When Magnolia Regional Medical Center was under city ownership, it previously had unlimited access to the hospital maintenance tax fund. Magnolia Mayor Parnell Vann on Monday stated that the old fund was often used to aid the hospital financially, as well as maintain its grounds.
“For 10 years, that money has been used to operate,” he said.
The amendment was approved Monday by “yes” votes from Aldermen Larry Talley, Jeff White, Steve Crowell, Kelli Souter, and Steve Nipper. The only ‘no’ vote was cast by Alderman Tia Wesson. Councilmen Jamie Waller and James Jefferson were not present for the vote.
The approval vote came after Magnolia Mayor Parnell Vann expressed wishes to hold off the vote until after MRMC addressed a current drainage problem at the hospital, which could potentially deplete or significantly lower the $250,000 in maintenance tax funds.
“It appears that the Nabholz Group (that built the current hospital in 2010) did not dig up the old french drain-water drain system and left the 1939 system in the ground,” he said. “It has come loose.”
The vote to approve the amendment, however, proceeded with a 5-1 passage, which will allow the hospital to access the maintenance funds for its current property issue, and potentially avoid incurring a large expense from its operational bottom line.
There was a request Monday by Wesson to amend the language in the lease amendment motion to exclude the current drainage issue, but the original motion to pass the lease was moved forward with, voted upon, and passed.
According to Nipper, the MRMC Board of Directors on Monday also approved the lease amendment. The language in the contract was also reviewed and approved by attorneys at Friday, Eldridge and Clark LLP, according to Boyd. The Little Rock-based firm has offered legal advice to the city since MRMC’s nonprofit transition began nearly two years ago.