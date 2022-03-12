Magnolia received about 0.65 inches of snow from a cold front that breezed through the area early Friday night.
The rare March snowfall added to the 0.6 inches of snow on January 8, raising the 2022 snowfall to 1.25 inches.
Temperatures fell rapidly through the day Friday, which ranged from the mid 60s earlier on Friday afternoon to the lower 30s on Saturday morning.
Due to the higher temperatures this past week, roadways were wet but passable.
There was much more snowfall in Central and North Arkansas with 4 inches or more at higher elevations. But few travel problems were reported.
Thunderstorms will be possible again Monday afternoon and night, said the National Weather Service in Shreveport. Some of these storms could be severe.
While the severe weather threat should diminish by sunrise Tuesday, a few storms may linger across Southern Arkansas and Northeast Louisiana through Tuesday afternoon.