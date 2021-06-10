A second man has been arrested in connection with the Wednesday, June 2 shooting at South Side Park, and arrest warrants have been issued for two more.
According to the Magnolia Police Department, Dontavious Dejuan Stone, 19, was identified as one of the men who opened fire on a group of people at the park about 4:20 p.m. that afternoon. Stone was arrested without incident on Thursday and charged with three counts of battery, terroristic act and breaking or entering. He is held at the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility under $255,000 bond.
Magnolia Police Chief Todd Dew said after the shooting that police received a call about several people involved in a fight at the park. About three minutes later, officers who were still in the process of responding got reports of gunfire at the park.
“Everyone was fleeing at the time” police arrived, Dew said. Four people were taken to Magnolia Regional Medical Center with gunshot wounds.
Police attempted to stop one vehicle, which wrecked a short distance from the park. The vehicle’s driver, Zakari Javionte Williamson, 19, was taken into custody and was identified as one of the gunmen. He remains held at the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility on charges of battery first degree, fleeing and aggravated assault. His bond is $500,000.
A statement from Lt. Josh Miller of the MPD Criminal Investigations Division said two other suspects have been identified and that arrest warrants have been issued.
The case remains under investigation by the MPD, with assistance from Southern Arkansas University Police, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Marshal’s Service.
People with information about the shooting may call the Magnolia Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 870-234-3765.