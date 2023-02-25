COVID

COVID-19 case counts were down in South Arkansas on Saturday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were no new COVID-19 deaths in the five-county area.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,759

Total Active Cases: 14. Down six since Thursday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,640

Total Deaths: 105. Last death recorded January 29.

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,503

Total Active Cases: 1. Down one since Thursday.

Total Recovered Cases: 1,471

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,764

Total Active Cases: 5. Down two since Thursday.

Total Recovered Cases: 2,713

Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,758

Total Active Cases: 17. Down one since Thursday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,615

Total Deaths: 126. Last death recorded February 17.

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 11,258

Total Active Cases: 28. Down three since Thursday.

Total Recovered Cases: 11,024

Total Deaths: 204. Last death recorded January 29.

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 1,003,809

Number of new cases reported in last 24 hours: 0

Recovered cases: 988,014

Deaths: 12,962

COVID-19 Vaccinations for Columbia County

Total Number of Doses: 30,118

Percent of Population Partially Immunized: 10.1%

Percent of Population Fully Immunized: 52.0%

Testing Data for Columbia County

Tests per 1,000 individuals

PCR Percent Positivity: 11.87%

Antigen Percent Positivity: 12.14%

Total Positive Tests: 7007

PCR Positives: 3354

Antigen Positives: 3653

Total Negative Tests: 51343

PCR Negatives: 24910

Antigen Negatives: 26433

Total Tests: 58350

Private Lab Tests: 53263

Public Lab Tests: 4840

