COVID-19 case counts were down in South Arkansas on Saturday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
There were no new COVID-19 deaths in the five-county area.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,759
Total Active Cases: 14. Down six since Thursday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,640
Total Deaths: 105. Last death recorded January 29.
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,503
Total Active Cases: 1. Down one since Thursday.
Total Recovered Cases: 1,471
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,764
Total Active Cases: 5. Down two since Thursday.
Total Recovered Cases: 2,713
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,758
Total Active Cases: 17. Down one since Thursday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,615
Total Deaths: 126. Last death recorded February 17.
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 11,258
Total Active Cases: 28. Down three since Thursday.
Total Recovered Cases: 11,024
Total Deaths: 204. Last death recorded January 29.
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 1,003,809
Number of new cases reported in last 24 hours: 0
Recovered cases: 988,014
Deaths: 12,962
COVID-19 Vaccinations for Columbia County
Total Number of Doses: 30,118
Percent of Population Partially Immunized: 10.1%
Percent of Population Fully Immunized: 52.0%
Testing Data for Columbia County
Tests per 1,000 individuals
PCR Percent Positivity: 11.87%
Antigen Percent Positivity: 12.14%
Total Positive Tests: 7007
PCR Positives: 3354
Antigen Positives: 3653
Total Negative Tests: 51343
PCR Negatives: 24910
Antigen Negatives: 26433
Total Tests: 58350
Private Lab Tests: 53263
Public Lab Tests: 4840