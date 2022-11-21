A recent proposal by the Columbia County Quorum Court Finance Committee to cut the pay of three incoming county-wide officials has created a political hornet’s nest.
The committee voted 5-2 to recommend that the 2023 county budget, which has yet to be approved by the full Quorum Court, slice the current pay of three positions – County Assessor, County Judge and County Sheriff.
If approved by the full court, incoming County Judge Doug Fields and County Sheriff Leroy Martin would make $9,433 less per year than the current office holders. Incoming County Assessor Shannon Hair would make $10,518 less.
The 5-2 committee vote for the pay cuts took place at a November 15 meeting at the Columbia County Courthouse. No news media was present at the meeting, but magnoliareporter.com has been able to piece together much of the story from meeting participants speaking both on and off the record, or from people with direct knowledge of it.
According to Columbia County Treasurer Selena Blair, who attended the meeting, Justice of the Peace District 3 Russell Thomas made the motion to decrease the salaries of the new officials, and it was seconded by Justice of the Peace District 9 Burnie Sharp.
Blair said Thomas, Sharp and Justice of the Peace District 4 Penny Cook voted “yes” on the proposal, but Justice of the Peace District 10 Lynn Story and Justice of the Peace District 2 Sam Sharp voted “no.” She said Story was listed as a “no” vote, but also said he needed time to think about it, while Sharp loudly expressed his “no” during the vote.
While several people contacted for this story only wanted to speak off the record, Blair was adamant that the meeting should be discussed and known about throughout the county. She said she has wanted the county to be more open to the public about what was going on since she’s been on the job.
“We need transparency at the county level and the story needs to be told,” Blair said. “I’ve been dealing with this for two years and people need to know what is going on with the county because this is their money.”
Blair said the current salaries of the affected offices are $57,628 for the County Sheriff and County Judge, and $54,384 for the County Assessor.
Columbia County Judge Denny Foster, who was beaten by Leroy Martin by a 2-1 margin for county sheriff on November 8, stressed the meeting was just a Finance Committee meeting of the Quorum Court and not a fully binding Quorum Court meeting.
“It was advertised to the public so they should have been there or shut their mouth,” Foster said late Friday. “I’m not going to comment on it because I didn’t call the meeting, Annette Pate, chairman of the Finance Committee, called the meeting. If you have her number, you can call her. There is a lot of talk on social media, and I don’t get into that and I’m not going to start now.”
Foster advised those who would like to know more should attend a special called Quorum Court meeting at noon Tuesday, on the second floor of the courthouse.
The proposed salary decreases met with disagreement from those newly elected officers who will take office come midnight on January 1.
Leroy Martin, who has worked for the Sheriff’s Office for almost 30 years and who will be the county’s first Black sheriff, said he understands salary cuts. But he cannot comprehend how they would be discussed after an election. He also said he doesn’t understand why there would be a need for the cuts when the money has already been appropriated.
He said despite not being interested in the position for only what it pays, he does have to earn a living and with the proposed cut, he would only be making about $1,000 more in salary than he does now.
Martin said he doesn’t think he’s the only person unhappy with the situation.
“I love this county enough to bypass all the stuff going on there and still back my campaign promise to keep people safe and do my job,” he said. “My main thing is to make sure the citizens of Columbia County have a person to do their job. The citizens did elect me, and I don’t think they would agree on cutting my salary for a higher position. To me, that doesn’t make sense.”
Newly elected County Judge Doug Fields also said he did not agree with the decision because it was after the election. Fields said he is the only one of the three without county government experience, but thinks it wrong they would also be getting decreases in salary with all their experience.
“I have been retired from Entergy for a year, so the money wasn’t the reason I ran anyway,” he said. “But this was not an ethical or a timely move. We even have a county ordinance that says you can’t do it.”
The Ordinance 77-10 passed September 14, 1977, is under section 31.01 of the county’s ordinances. The following is how it reads in its entirety:
“In order that persons desiring to run for elected county office shall know in advance what their salaries will be if elected, the Quorum Court shall consider salary adjustments for elected county officials in election years prior to the primary election. The salary adjustments, which shall be established by ordinance of the Quorum Court, shall not be effective until January 1 of the following year when elected county officials take office by virtue of their election during the year in which the salary adjustments shall have been established.”
UNUSUAL TIMING
Eddie Jones, former executive director for the Association of Arkansas Counties, who is now a consultant for the organization, said if the Quorum Court members wanted to decrease the salary of upcoming electees for office, they should have done that before the primary election in May.
“The state law both constitutional and statutorily says you cannot decrease an official’s salary during a term but can be in a subsequent term, but it is extremely rare, although it has been done,” he said. “It can be done legally at the beginning of a term.”
“Normally anyone, even if they are interested in public service, they are going to check to see what they are going to pay them,” Jones said. “Most people would not take a huge cut in compensation to start something new and I assume that is why Columbia County put this in place back in 1977 so the whoever is running would know what they were getting into. I think they are bound by their own law.”
Newly elected Columbia County Assessor Shannon Hair received a text message about the meeting as it was already being held with an explanation about the topic being discussed. She said the county’s email has been down for about two weeks due to a software system failure and that is why she didn’t receive the original email.
She said Columbia County Assessor Voyles Martin was also notified and came into the meeting after it had started. Martin is married to Leroy Martin. She has been the county assessor since she was appointed in 2020 following the resignation of Sandra Cawyer. She began working in the assessor's office in 2001.
Hair said Voyles Martin raised her hand to ask a question and Pate, the Finance Committee chair and Justice of the Peace District 1, told her she could. Martin asked the commissioners present if an action of this kind had ever happened in the past and was told it had not.
Voyles Martin said she was surprised the Finance Committee was discussing salary adjustments for newly elected officials because her salary was not discussed in 2020. She said she doesn’t think it sets a good tone.
“I’m a little bothered by it. I was looking forward to the new elects having a blessed year, a great start. This is just kind of ominous,” she said. “I think the public is responding. I think the things that happened on Tuesday showed me how they truly feel about the new elects coming in.”
She’s not happy about the situation.
“It just showed me, I can’t say this about the other elected officials, but to me, it just looks like the (sheriff, the judge and the assessor elects) are kind of outcasts, they are picked on. It’s just showing me a lot. I will just leave it like that.”
Hair, who was the only newly elected official present at the meeting, said she feels now like she and other new elects were “blindsided” by the action and confused about why the committee would vote to take such a proposal to the Quorum Court for consideration after the election. Hair, who has worked in the Columbia County Accessor’s Office since January 2016, is a deputy assessor and Real Estate team leader, specializing in Land Research and GIS Mapping.
“I do not know why we are being targeted,” she said. “I’ve never done anything to anyone. I’ve always stayed in my own lane and got my work done to the best of my ability. I don’t know why people are coming after us. Is it a county budget reason?”
When Foster was asked that question on the phone, he refused to answer it and said people who were interested should attend the meeting at noon this Tuesday on the second floor of the courthouse.
Justice of the Peace District 11 Jenny Marie Whitehead said she knew about the meeting in advance but was unable to attend due to a work conflict. She had been under the impression the meeting was to cover small budgetary corrections and had no idea this topic would be discussed.
The two-year JP said after the meeting, she began receiving phone calls and text messages alerting her that the committee wanted to lower the newly elected positions of county judge, sheriff, and assessor.
“Oh, I was shocked, this came from left field for me because it was not something I was expecting,” she said. “When people put their hats in for an office, they know what their pay rate is going to be. It’s like giving them a job, then saying, ‘just kidding, here is $10,000 less,’ she said. “Two of the officials have experience in their office so it’s not like they are brand new either.”
MEETING RECORD KEEPING
In terms of referring to exact notes, minutes or and agenda for the Quorum Court Finance Committee meeting, that is not possible. Columbia County Attorney Becky Jones said this is typical for most counties in the state.
“Minutes for the meeting that were held on Tuesday the 15th committee meeting are unavailable,” Becky Jones said Thursday afternoon. “Minutes are typically not recorded at committee meetings of the quorum court as was the case on Tuesday.”
Becky Jones stressed the county was not trying to hide anything by not having anything to show the public what went on at the meeting.
“We are all about disclosure and we are well aware of the Freedom of Information Act,” she said.
Eddie Jones, the consultant for the Arkansas Association of Counties who is not related to Becky Jones, said many Quorum Court committees across the state do not take notes, but technically they should.
“Even if they don’t have to take minutes in a committee meeting which I still think is a good idea even if it may not be required,” he said.
However, the Freedom of Information Act does require all open meetings -- which would include the recent quorum court finance committee -- to be recorded in some way, Eddie Jones said.
“It can be sound, video recordings,” he said. “That is a relatively new addition to the Freedom of Information Act. And recording of an open meeting has got to be maintained by the entity for a minimum of one year from the date of the meeting.”
“This law requires it -- it’s not a suggestion that all open public meetings have to be recorded. It’s a mandate,” he said.
FEELING FRUSTRATED
Assessor Voyles Martin said one thing that was frustrating during the November 15 meeting was how some of the commissioners talked softly as if they did not want those in the courtroom to hear their discussion or how they voted.
Leroy Martin, the newly elected sheriff, hopes the controversy will settle down and he can get started to work for what he feels are the important issues for Columbia County.
“I have no animosity toward anybody. I want to go on and do my job and we’ve got shootings going on left and right,” he said. “We’ve got to go in the streets and start stopping the violence. They can do all that in Quorum Court, but I need to go to work for the citizens of Columbia County.”
Voyles Martin said one thing the three new elects have in common is that they all have strong faith.
“They are God-fearing people. They all follow Jesus and as far as everything going on, it sends a message,” she said. “If their salaries are cut, it will not only affect the new elects, but their whole departments because you can’t have people under them making more than they do. I don’t know how it’s going to turn out Tuesday, but I trust God.”