A preliminary docket for Columbia County Circuit Court Criminal Division has been released by the office of Circuit Judge David W. Talley Jr.
Court will be held Thursday in the courtroom at the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility in Magnolia.
Those defendants scheduled to appear at this time are listed as follows:
9 a.m.
William Matthew Fort, residential burglary, battery first degree, aggravated assault, protection order violation.
Quincy Isiah Lewis, capital murder, aggravated robbery, battery first degree, firearm enhancement.
Tyrone Benard Wells Sr., simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of firearm by certain person; possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a defaced firearm, theft by receiving (firearm), possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), possession of controlled substance (Schedule III), habitual offender.
Justin Lee Stiles, criminal mischief first degree.
Judith Smith, introduction of controlled substances into body of another person (I-II), endangering welfare of minor (I).
Victor Stephen Redick, driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked; possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) with purpose to deliver not methamphetamine or cocaine.
Dontavious Dejuan Stone, battery first degree, terroristic act.
Autumn Faulkner, aggravated assault, child enhancement.
Michael Paul Kelley, criminal mischief first degree, permitting livestock to run at large.
Rodarius Arcadiat Keener, aggravated residential burglary, terroristic act, aggravated assault, theft of property (firearm) under $2,500, offenses relating to records, maintaining premises, etc., within 1,000-ft. of certified drug free zone; possession of a defaced firearm, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver.
Brody Johnson, driving while intoxicated appeal from District Court.
James Earl Smith, failure to appear.
Kayla Suzanne McLeod, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, driving left of center, speeding, driver's license required, residential burglary, habitual offender.
Jessie Rene Rash, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Osvel Joe Godbehere, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Shirstine L. Easter, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, DWI first offense, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Gregory Deshawn Whitfield Jr., terroristic threatening first degree, aggravated assault.
10 a.m.
Paterion J. Jackson, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, offenses relating to records, maintaining premises, established drug free zone; use or possession of paraphernalia to manufacture, etc., methamphetamine or cocaine.
Brandon D. Jenkins, communications facility, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, habitual offender, 2 counts revocation of suspended imposition of sentencing.
Angela Michelle Jack, domestic battering first degree.
Carlton Lonnell Stewart, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of firearm by certain persons, driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked; speeding, HO, failure to appear.
Demarian Kentrell Carter, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI).
Phillip Butala Simiyu, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver.
Tasheka Teon McDuffie, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked.
LeeAnna Fordham, probation revocation.
Cortez Deshane Carter, criminal mischief first degree.
Charles Wayne Jones, negligent homicide, DWI first offense, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), leaving scene or accident with property damage, reckless driving.
Antonio Marcus Davis, breaking or entering, refusal to submit to arrest, theft of property under $1,000, disorderly conduct, revocation.
William Mosley, domestic battering second degree, aggravated assault, theft of property over $1,000.
Mallory McNatt Anders, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Dustin Bailey, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked.
Billy Leon Robertson III, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Danny John Pine Jr., sexual assault second degree, rape.
Cederick Danielle Paschal, 2 counts possession of firearm by certain persons, habitual offender.
Forcie Lee Wyrick, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver.
11 a.m.
Jesse Wade Snider, battery first degree, aggravated assault.
Edward Vincent Sharp, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Daniel Leroy Holland, theft of property by deception.
Cody Jerome Bradford, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) to deliver not methamphetamine/cocaine; possession of firearm by certain person.
Jeffery Alexander Brian Parker, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine.
Charles Edward Trower, domestic battering second degree.
Kenneth Calvin Page, arson, criminal mischief first degree, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, habitual offender.
Kiaundria Keyon Loudermill, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver; possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Misty Renee Burnside, theft by receiving over $1,000, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), possession of controlled substance (Schedule IV, V) obstructing governmental operations.
Tolbert Jones, tampering with physical evidence.
Rodney Glenn Johnson, delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine, aggravated assault, possession of firearms by certain persons.
Devaron Derell Henderson, commercial burglary, criminal mischief first degree, endangering welfare of minor first degree, DWI, theft of property under $1,000.
Kevin Demond Critton Jr., possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI), with purpose to deliver.
Yolanda Renee Adair, terroristic act, domestic battering first degree use of a deadly weapon, possession of firearms by certain persons, habitual offender.
Steven Patrick Ingram, aggravated assault.
Kevin Maurice Poole, possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI) not methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), mandatory seat belt use.
Levi Russell, battery second degree.
Cynthia Robinson, cemetery marker/grave marker destruction or removal.
Jeffery Leon Colvin, forgery first degree, habitual offender.
Summer Victoria Scarber, aggravated assault on family or household member, endangering welfare of minor second degree.
Kody Allan Phillips, possession of a forgery device, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, forgery second degree, possession of controlled substance (Schedule
I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, habitual offender.
Arndra Alexander Norton, possession of firearms by certain persons, domestic battering second degree, aggravated assault on family/household member, 2 counts terroristic threatening first degree, domestic battery third degree, failure to appear.
Celia Mae Coggins, breaking or entering, battery second degree.
1:30 p.m.
Marquese Shakwan Porchia, murder first degree.
Joshua Charles Upchurch, theft of property over $1,000, criminal mischief first degree.
Zakari Javionte Williamson, battery first degree, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, aggravated assault, terroristic act.
Terrance Deunte Anderson, aggravated residential burglary, terroristic act, aggravated assault, theft of property (firearm) under $2,500.
Vincent Bernard Thomas, battery second degree, failure to appear.
Willis Landtrell Harris, murder first degree, possession of a defaced firearm, endangering welfare of minor first degree.
Jerry Lynn Gentry, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, habitual offender.
Deuntre S. Lewis, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver, endangering welfare of minor first degree, theft by receiving (firearm) under $2,500.
Curtis James Hildreth, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, DWI second offense, refusal to submit to chemical test.
Sabrina Mae Thomas, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, DWI first offense, refusal to submit to chemical test.
Kevin Chess Smith, 10 counts forgery second degree.
Kenneth Wayne Dennis Jr., terroristic threatening first degree, resisting arrest.
Byron Eugene McCraney, residential burglary, indecent exposure first offense.
Janet Lanora Mason, forgery first degree, obstructing governmental operations, habitual offender.
Kenneth Brian King, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jamie Demon Jacobs, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), fleeing vehicle, habitual offender.
Timothy Carlos Thomas, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver; possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, habitual offender.
Patrick Donzell Lee, terroristic threatening first offense.
Timothy Lamont Cable, possession of a defaced firearm.
Jaron Lakwan Hill, theft by receiving (firearm) under $2,500, possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver.
Keifer Edward McClain, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger.
Desmond Octavius Willis, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine.
Logan Lawery Edwards, sexual assault second degree, aggravated assault, terroristic threatening first degree.
Rico Jermaine Rose, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), habitual offender.
Marco Vazquez, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding.
Nathaniel Easter, fraudulent insurance acts.
2:30 p.m.
Anthony Darnell Pugh, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, residential burglary, fleeing on foot, habitual offender.
Dylan Wayne Peace, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Jessica Inez Crow, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, habitual offender.
William Allen Saunders, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, habitual offender.
April R. Rowe, commercial burglary, theft of property over $5,000.
Shaun Davis, aggravated assault on family or household member.
Adrian Darnell Thomas, aggravated assault on family or household member, terroristic threatening first degree.
John William Armstrong, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, DWI first offense, endangering welfare of minor second degree.
Kenneth Parham, probation revocation.
LATE ADDITIONS TO DOCKET
Demetria Doss, revocation of probation.
Jerry Wayne Pritchard, capital murder, battery 1st degree, terroristic act, stalking.
COVID-19 precautions will be strictly observed. Masks are to be worn inside the building. (Bring your mask with you). The number of persons admitted to the building will be limited. Seating will be designated.
Appropriate social distancing will be expected.
Each attorney will take whatever steps he/she feels necessary to be in court at or before the calling of his/her cases. Failure to be in court may result in the court imposing appropriate sanctions. All defendants must appear with their respective attorneys at the calling of his/her case. Each attorney shall proceed to accomplish this in the manner of his/her choice.