COVID-19

COVID-19 active cases were down in the five-county area of South Arkansas on Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were no additional virus-related deaths on Sunday.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,245

Total Active Cases: 94, down five since Saturday

Total Recovered Cases: 6,052

Total Deaths: 99

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,436

Total Active Cases: 8, no change since Saturday

Total Recovered Cases: 1,397

Total Deaths: 30

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,531

Total Active Cases: 27, down two since Saturday

Total Recovered Cases: 2,459

Total Deaths: 45

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,335

Total Active Cases: 58, down two since Saturday

Total Recovered Cases: 6,163

Total Deaths: 114

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 10,647

Total Active Cases: 125, down two since Saturday

Total Recovered Cases: 10,331

Total Deaths: 189

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, including all confirmed and probable cases: 946,305

Number of new cases, reported in the last 24 hours: 191

Recovered cases: 925,327

Deaths: 11,993, no change since Saturday

Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 272

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 47

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 18

