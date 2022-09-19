COVID-19 active cases were down in the five-county area of South Arkansas on Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
There were no additional virus-related deaths on Sunday.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,245
Total Active Cases: 94, down five since Saturday
Total Recovered Cases: 6,052
Total Deaths: 99
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,436
Total Active Cases: 8, no change since Saturday
Total Recovered Cases: 1,397
Total Deaths: 30
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,531
Total Active Cases: 27, down two since Saturday
Total Recovered Cases: 2,459
Total Deaths: 45
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,335
Total Active Cases: 58, down two since Saturday
Total Recovered Cases: 6,163
Total Deaths: 114
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 10,647
Total Active Cases: 125, down two since Saturday
Total Recovered Cases: 10,331
Total Deaths: 189
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, including all confirmed and probable cases: 946,305
Number of new cases, reported in the last 24 hours: 191
Recovered cases: 925,327
Deaths: 11,993, no change since Saturday
Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 272
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 47
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 18