Memorial Day will be commemorated by the nation on Monday.
magnoliareporter.com has not been informed of any locally-scheduled events in Magnolia to remember the nation’s war dead, although volunteers will gather at 5 a.m. on the Columbia County Courthouse lawn to implant flags commemorated the 98 known dead from wars in the 20th century.
Memorial Day is set aside specifically to honor all men and women who have died during wars in service to their nation. Its roots are in post-Civil War "Decoration Days" in which the graves of fallen soldiers on either side of the war were festooned with flowers.
Here is a list of Columbia County’s war dead, as listed on the memorial at the Columbia County Courthouse.
WORLD WAR I
Ira Barker
Okie Baucum
Morrell Blackman
Joe H. Dennis
Elbert Lindsey
Felix McLendon
Whit C. Sewell
Ellis M. Smith
Rosco E. Seward
Leonard Watkins
Courtlin Winters
WORLD WAR II
James B. Arledge
William Banks
Bobby Barnes
John B. Barnett
Doris L. Beene
Billy Bennett
Ferris R. Broom
Charles Brown
Travis Brown
Lloyd J. Burchfield
Weldon K. Burton
William Cason
James C. Crow
Christine H. Davis
Philip Dees Jr.
Welzie O. Dees
Henry M. Doss
Ralph Fincher
Elbert R. Gee
Autery Green
Aubrey L. Green
Theston Harris
Harlon W. Harwell
Tillman B. Hendricks
Curtis W. Hickman
Edgar Hovarter
Ernest J. Howard
Burl J. Hudgens
Wilbur D. Hudson
Carl H. Jean
Porter Jermany
Arnold R. Jones
Otto Kelly
Owen D. Kendrick
Claud A. McCormick
Dewey W. McMahen
Noah Meeler
Allen Millican
William P. Owen
Robert Parker
George P. Pharr
Jack D. Pierce
Albert I. Prator
Edward C. Price
George D. Price
Frank Lee Pyle
Philip C. Ramsey
Thomas Reagan
Herman Rowe
Morilton Rowe
Noel F. Rowe
Perry Rowe
Howard S. Sawyer
Gorman C. Shaw
Alver R. Smith
Cecil L. Spradlin
Harmon W. Talley
Riley E. Thomas
Harry H. Tomlin
Due W. Turner
Carl Webb
Alvis Whitlow
Curtis M. Wright
Chester Wynn
Larry K. Young
KOREAN WAR
A.D. Brown
Clifton Z. Couch Jr.
Johnny Green
M.J. Harper
Selma Mangrum
Travis E. Minor
James B. Sanders
Hershel G. Short
Thomas Simpson Jr.
Richard Speech Jr.
M.J. Summerlin Jr.
Travis Watkins
VIETNAM WAR
Thomas H. Bailey
Donald Fincher
Thomas G. Hazelwood
Elwood R. Hendrix
Doy R. Kendrick
Willard R. Knippers
Lee H. Russ
Robert G. Strange
Charles E. Walker
Columbia County has one native son who was a recipient of the Medal of Honor.
Army Master Sgt. Travis E. Watkins, was cited posthumously for his actions with his unit near Yongsan, Korea from August 31-September 3, 1950. Watkins was a native of Waldo and had previously served in World War II. He was a member of the Army's Company H, 9th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division. His official citation summarized Watkins' heroic actions:
"M/Sgt. Watkins distinguished himself by conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity above and beyond the call of duty in action against the enemy.
"When an overwhelming enemy force broke through and isolated 30 men of his unit, he took command, established a perimeter defense and directed action which repelled continuous, fanatical enemy assaults. With his group completely surrounded and cut off, he moved from foxhole to foxhole exposing himself to enemy fire, giving instructions and offering encouragement to his men.
"Later when the need for ammunition and grenades became critical he shot 2 enemy soldiers 50 yards outside the perimeter and went out alone for their ammunition and weapons. As he picked up their weapons he was attacked by 3 others and wounded. Returning their fire he killed all 3 and gathering up the weapons of the 5 enemy dead returned to his amazed comrades.
"During a later assault, 6 enemy soldiers gained a defiladed spot and began to throw grenades into the perimeter making it untenable. Realizing the desperate situation and disregarding his wound he rose from his foxhole to engage them wth rifle fire. Although immediately hit by a burst from an enemy machine gun he continued to fire until he had killed the grenade throwers.
"With this threat eliminated he collapsed and despite being paralyzed from the waist down, encouraged his men to hold on. He refused all food, saving it for his comrades, and when it became apparent that help would not arrive in time to hold the position ordered his men to escape to friendly lines. Refusing evacuation as his hopeless condition would burden his comrades, he remained in his position and cheerfully wished them luck.
"Through his aggressive leadership and intrepid actions, this small force destroyed nearly 500 of the enemy before abandoning their position. M/Sgt. Watkins' sustained personal bravery and noble self-sacrifice reflect the highest glory upon himself and is in keeping with the esteemed traditions of the U.S. Army."
In 2000, the Military Sealift Command launched the USNS Watkins, a Watson class, large, medium-speed, roll-on/roll-off supply ship named in the Columbia County native's honor.