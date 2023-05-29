Veterans Memorial

The Columbia County Veterans Memorial at the courthouse, which is inscribed with the names of service personnel killed during 20th century conflicts.

Memorial Day will be commemorated by the nation on Monday.

magnoliareporter.com has not been informed of any locally-scheduled events in Magnolia to remember the nation’s war dead, although volunteers will gather at 5 a.m. on the Columbia County Courthouse lawn to implant flags commemorated the 98 known dead from wars in the 20th century.

Memorial Day is set aside specifically to honor all men and women who have died during wars in service to their nation. Its roots are in post-Civil War "Decoration Days" in which the graves of fallen soldiers on either side of the war were festooned with flowers.

Here is a list of Columbia County’s war dead, as listed on the memorial at the Columbia County Courthouse.

WORLD WAR I

Ira Barker

Okie Baucum

Morrell Blackman

Joe H. Dennis

Elbert Lindsey

Felix McLendon

Whit C. Sewell

Ellis M. Smith

Rosco E. Seward

Leonard Watkins

Courtlin Winters

WORLD WAR II

James B. Arledge

William Banks

Bobby Barnes

John B. Barnett

Doris L. Beene

Billy Bennett

Ferris R. Broom

Charles Brown

Travis Brown

Lloyd J. Burchfield

Weldon K. Burton

William Cason

James C. Crow

Christine H. Davis

Philip Dees Jr.

Welzie O. Dees

Henry M. Doss

Ralph Fincher

Elbert R. Gee

Autery Green

Aubrey L. Green

Theston Harris

Harlon W. Harwell

Tillman B. Hendricks

Curtis W. Hickman

Edgar Hovarter

Ernest J. Howard

Burl J. Hudgens

Wilbur D. Hudson

Carl H. Jean

Porter Jermany

Arnold R. Jones

Otto Kelly

Owen D. Kendrick

Claud A. McCormick

Dewey W. McMahen

Noah Meeler

Allen Millican

William P. Owen

Robert Parker

George P. Pharr

Jack D. Pierce

Albert I. Prator

Edward C. Price

George D. Price

Frank Lee Pyle

Philip C. Ramsey

Thomas Reagan

Herman Rowe

Morilton Rowe

Noel F. Rowe

Perry Rowe

Howard S. Sawyer

Gorman C. Shaw

Alver R. Smith

Cecil L. Spradlin

Harmon W. Talley

Riley E. Thomas

Harry H. Tomlin

Due W. Turner

Carl Webb

Alvis Whitlow

Curtis M. Wright

Chester Wynn

Larry K. Young

KOREAN WAR

A.D. Brown

Clifton Z. Couch Jr.

Johnny Green

M.J. Harper

Selma Mangrum

Travis E. Minor

James B. Sanders

Hershel G. Short

Thomas Simpson Jr.

Richard Speech Jr.

M.J. Summerlin Jr.

Travis Watkins

VIETNAM WAR

Thomas H. Bailey

Donald Fincher

Thomas G. Hazelwood

Elwood R. Hendrix

Doy R. Kendrick

Willard R. Knippers

Lee H. Russ

Robert G. Strange

Charles E. Walker

Columbia County has one native son who was a recipient of the Medal of Honor.

Army Master Sgt. Travis E. Watkins, was cited posthumously for his actions with his unit near Yongsan, Korea from August 31-September 3, 1950. Watkins was a native of Waldo and had previously served in World War II. He was a member of the Army's Company H, 9th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division. His official citation summarized Watkins' heroic actions:

"M/Sgt. Watkins distinguished himself by conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity above and beyond the call of duty in action against the enemy.

"When an overwhelming enemy force broke through and isolated 30 men of his unit, he took command, established a perimeter defense and directed action which repelled continuous, fanatical enemy assaults. With his group completely surrounded and cut off, he moved from foxhole to foxhole exposing himself to enemy fire, giving instructions and offering encouragement to his men.

"Later when the need for ammunition and grenades became critical he shot 2 enemy soldiers 50 yards outside the perimeter and went out alone for their ammunition and weapons. As he picked up their weapons he was attacked by 3 others and wounded. Returning their fire he killed all 3 and gathering up the weapons of the 5 enemy dead returned to his amazed comrades.

"During a later assault, 6 enemy soldiers gained a defiladed spot and began to throw grenades into the perimeter making it untenable. Realizing the desperate situation and disregarding his wound he rose from his foxhole to engage them wth rifle fire. Although immediately hit by a burst from an enemy machine gun he continued to fire until he had killed the grenade throwers.

"With this threat eliminated he collapsed and despite being paralyzed from the waist down, encouraged his men to hold on. He refused all food, saving it for his comrades, and when it became apparent that help would not arrive in time to hold the position ordered his men to escape to friendly lines. Refusing evacuation as his hopeless condition would burden his comrades, he remained in his position and cheerfully wished them luck.

"Through his aggressive leadership and intrepid actions, this small force destroyed nearly 500 of the enemy before abandoning their position. M/Sgt. Watkins' sustained personal bravery and noble self-sacrifice reflect the highest glory upon himself and is in keeping with the esteemed traditions of the U.S. Army."

In 2000, the Military Sealift Command launched the USNS Watkins, a Watson class, large, medium-speed, roll-on/roll-off supply ship named in the Columbia County native's honor.

