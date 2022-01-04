magnoliareporter.com reminds political candidates that the website will accept announcements of candidacy for free publication through 5 p.m. on the final day of filing – Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
After that time, announcements will be considered paid advertising that must be paid in advance.
Here’s a summary of important deadlines for the 2022 election cycle in Arkansas, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State.
Noon Friday, January 7
Last day for nonpartisan prosecutor and judicial candidates to file petitions for ballot access in the Nonpartisan Election without paying a filing fee.
Noon Tuesday, February 22
Party filing period begins. Nonpartisan filing period begins at 3 p.m.
Noon Tuesday, March 1
Party filing period ends. Nonpartisan filing period ends at 3 p.m.
Monday, April 24
Deadline to register to vote in the May Preferential Primary Election, County Clerk’s Office.
Monday, May 9
Early voting begins for the Preferential Primary Election, and shall be available between the hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Early voting ends at 5 p.m.
Tuesday, May 24
Preferential Primary Election. Nonpartisan General Election. Annual School Election (if held in May).
June 21
General Primary Election runoff.
Tuesday, November 8
General election.