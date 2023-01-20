Clean-up work continued Thursday after an EF1 tornado struck the north side of Waldo on Wednesday morning.
Larry Taylor, coordinator of the Columbia County Office of Emergency Management, estimated that five or six houses had some level of damage, with a similar number of barns and outbuildings also damaged.
No injuries were reported during the tornado that first struck about 10:34 a.m. at Beech Creek Landing on Lake Columbia. The storm traveled a five-mile pant into the west and north sides of Waldo.
The storm brought down many trees and power lines but comparatively little structural damage.
Damage was extensive along West Dempsey Road and Washington Street, and skipped through the west side of Waldo to North Olive Street.
Memorial Baptist Church suffered awning and roof damage.
Just northeast of the church, several houses along East Massey Street were heavily damaged.
Utility crews worked to clear fallen trees and to restore electrical power.