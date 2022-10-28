COVID

Union County recorded its 195th COVID-19 death on Thursday, the second death in two days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

Lafayette County became the only county in the five-county area of South Arkansas to have no active COVID-19 cases.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,365

Total Active Cases: 12, no change since Wednesday

Total Recovered Cases: 6,251

Total Deaths: 102. Last death recorded October 20

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,448

Total Active Cases: 0, down one since Wednesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 1,417

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,594

Total Active Cases: 9, no change since Wednesday

Total Recovered Cases: 2,539

Total Deaths: 46. Last recorded death October 9.

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,461

Total Active Cases: 12, no change since Wednesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,330

Total Deaths: 119

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 10,828

Total Active Cases: 21, up four since Wednesday

Total Recovered Cases: 10,610

Total Deaths: 195, up one since Wednesday. Last death recorded October 25.

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 959,014

Number of New Cases reported in the last 24 hours: 339

Recovered Cases: 943,369

Deaths: 12,452

Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 130

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 24

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 8

