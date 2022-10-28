Union County recorded its 195th COVID-19 death on Thursday, the second death in two days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
Lafayette County became the only county in the five-county area of South Arkansas to have no active COVID-19 cases.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,365
Total Active Cases: 12, no change since Wednesday
Total Recovered Cases: 6,251
Total Deaths: 102. Last death recorded October 20
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,448
Total Active Cases: 0, down one since Wednesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 1,417
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,594
Total Active Cases: 9, no change since Wednesday
Total Recovered Cases: 2,539
Total Deaths: 46. Last recorded death October 9.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,461
Total Active Cases: 12, no change since Wednesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,330
Total Deaths: 119
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 10,828
Total Active Cases: 21, up four since Wednesday
Total Recovered Cases: 10,610
Total Deaths: 195, up one since Wednesday. Last death recorded October 25.
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 959,014
Number of New Cases reported in the last 24 hours: 339
Recovered Cases: 943,369
Deaths: 12,452
Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 130
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 24
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 8