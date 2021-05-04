COVID_19_numbers_5_03_21

COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Monday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Sunday.

Columbia County

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,340

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 2

Total recovered – 2,282

Total number dead – 56

Magnolia School District total active cases – 0

Southern Arkansas University total active cases – 0

Percent of population age 16+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 21.55

Lafayette County

Total confirmed and probable cases – 546

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 0

Total recovered – 536

Total number dead – 9

Percent of population age 16+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 19.12

Nevada County

Total confirmed and probable cases – 822+1

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 2+1

Total recovered – 796

Total number dead – 24

Percent of population age 16+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 15.06

Ouachita County

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,307+2

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 5

Total recovered – 2,241+2

Total number dead – 61

Percent of population age 16+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 30.89

Union County

Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,012+1

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 16-6

Total recovered – 3,881+7

Total number dead – 114

Percent of population age 16+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 18.56

