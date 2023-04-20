Magnolia native Edie R. Ervin will be formally invested Friday as a United States magistrate judge for the Eastern District of Arkansas.
The investiture ceremony will take place at 1:30 p.m. in the Richard S. Arnold United States Courthouse Special Proceedings Courtroom in Little Rock.
It will bring together the Eastern District’s federal judges and Eastern and Western District magistrate judges, including Chief U.S. District Judge D.P. Marshall Jr., who will preside. Also present will be Lavenski R. Smith, chief judge for the 8th Circuit of the U.S. Court of Appeals.
The Rev. Donna Hankins will give the invocation. William A. Waddell Jr. will introduce family members and guests. Waddell and William M. Griffin III will present remarks.
Judge Marshall will administer the oath of office.
Ervin is the daughter of James “Bud” Ervin and Ginger Ervin Taylor of Magnolia. She is a graduate of Magnolia High School.
Ervin graduated from Hendrix College in 1988 with a bachelor of arts degree in psychology. She graduated with high honors in 1993 from the William H. Bowen School of Law at the University of Arkansas in Little Rock. She was ranked first in her law school class.
She worked as a law clerk at various times in her career for Eastern District federal judges G. Thomas Eisele and James M. Moody, and Chief Magistrate Judge J. Thomas Ray.
Ervin spent 10 years practicing law, first at Williams & Anderson and later at Friday, Eldredge & Clark. She had a broad litigation practice.
She was a member of the Arkansas Supreme Court’s Committee on Model Civil Jury Instructions.
Legal Aid of Arkansas recognized Ervin with its Outstanding Pro Bono Service Award in 2015.
Among her civic work is service on the boards of directors for Camp Aldersgate and its foundation, and the Bowen School of Law Alumni Association.
Ervin joined the Magistrate Court in June 2022 when Judge Beth Deere concluded her service as a full-time United States Magistrate Judge.
According to the website of the Federal Judicial Center, magistrate judges serve as judicial officers of the U.S. district courts and exercise the jurisdiction delegated to them by law and assigned by the district judges. Magistrate judges may be authorized to preside in almost every type of federal trial proceeding except for felony cases.
They may conduct trials for federal misdemeanor offenses with the consent of the defendants, serve as special masters in civil actions, and assist district judges in pre-trial and discovery proceedings as well as appeals for post-trial relief.
Full-time magistrates serve eight-year terms, which may be renewed.