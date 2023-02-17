News happens on weekends, which means that readers should check magnoliareporter.com through the weekend.
On this weekend a year ago, we reported a rare instance of Arkansas Lottery paying out more in winnings in Columbia County than it collected. The state reported on its feral hog eradication efforts.
magnoliareporter.com doesn’t shut down at 5 p.m. on Fridays. We publish news and advertising that is updated around the clock.
Don’t be the last to know when it’s so easy to be among the first. Visit our website several times every weekend.