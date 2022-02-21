Sam Sharp, Columbia County Justice of the Peace District 2, has announced his intention to seek re-election to the Columbia County Quorum Court.
Sharp, a Republican, has lived in the College Hill community with his wife, Kay, for the past 46 years and is currently serving his first term on the Quorum Court.
Sharp’s professional background includes over 30 years in various management roles in the timber products manufacturing industry. A lifelong resident of Columbia County, Sharp previously operated a beef and poultry family farm and remains a staunch advocate for the agriculture and timber industries in Columbia County.
Sharp said his proudest accomplishments was the passage of premium hazard pay for county employees during the COVID-19 pandemic from CARES Act funds, and the unanimous approval of the 2022 county budget.
“I’m proud of the teamwork and collaborative efforts by the members of Quorum Court to prioritize our county employees and oversee the planning for the current fiscal year,” said Sharp.
“It has been an honor to serve District 2 on the Quorum Court, and I look forward to working with the newly-elected Columbia County Judge and Columbia County Sheriff and continuing to help Columbia County prosper.”