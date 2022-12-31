COVID

COVID-19 cases rose Saturday in Columbia and Ouachita counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were no virus-related deaths in the five-county area.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,559

Total Active Cases: 58. Up five since Friday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,397

Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18.

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,479

Total Active Cases: 5. Down one since Friday.

Total Recovered Cases: 1,443

Total Deaths: 30. Last recorded death March 3.

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,702

Total Active Cases: 28. Up two since Friday.

Total Recovered Cases: 2,628

Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,633

Total Active Cases: 38. Up seven since Friday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,474

Total Deaths: 121. Last death recorded December 30.

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 11,040

Total Active Cases: 25. No change since Friday.

Total Recovered Cases: 10,811

Total Deaths: 202. Last death recorded December 30.

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 985,493

Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 669. Down 213 since Friday.

Recovered cases: 965,698

Deaths: 12,695. Up four since Friday.

Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 353. Up six since Friday.

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 53. No change since Friday.

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 19. No change since Friday.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you