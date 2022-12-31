COVID-19 cases rose Saturday in Columbia and Ouachita counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
There were no virus-related deaths in the five-county area.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,559
Total Active Cases: 58. Up five since Friday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,397
Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18.
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,479
Total Active Cases: 5. Down one since Friday.
Total Recovered Cases: 1,443
Total Deaths: 30. Last recorded death March 3.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,702
Total Active Cases: 28. Up two since Friday.
Total Recovered Cases: 2,628
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,633
Total Active Cases: 38. Up seven since Friday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,474
Total Deaths: 121. Last death recorded December 30.
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 11,040
Total Active Cases: 25. No change since Friday.
Total Recovered Cases: 10,811
Total Deaths: 202. Last death recorded December 30.
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 985,493
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 669. Down 213 since Friday.
Recovered cases: 965,698
Deaths: 12,695. Up four since Friday.
Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 353. Up six since Friday.
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 53. No change since Friday.
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 19. No change since Friday.