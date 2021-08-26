COvid

COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Thursday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Wednesday.

COLUMBIA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,930+24. Month ago: 2,524. Year ago: 286

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 173+11. Month ago: 53. Year ago: 30.

Total recovered – 2,696+12. Month ago: 2,413. Year ago: 242.

Total number dead – 61+1. Month ago: 58 deaths. Year ago: 14 deaths.

The State of Arkansas did not provide updated testing and positivity rates on Thursday.

PCR tests percent positivity – 9.19

Antigen tests percent positivity – 13.66

Total positive PCR tests – 1,636

Total positive antigen tests – 1,504

Total negative PCR tests – 16,171

Total negative antigen tests – 9,504

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 35.8, up from 35.3

Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 12.6, no change

MAGNOLIA SCHOOL DISTRICT

Updated through Wednesday, August 25

Active cases by campus.

Magnolia High – 0 staff. 5 students.

Freshman Academy – 0 staff. 0 students.

Magnolia Middle School – 2 staff. 7-1 students.

Central Elementary – 1 staff. 5 students.

East Side Elementary – 0-1 staff. 1 student.

Kindergarten Center – 0 staff. 5+2 students.

Walker Pre-K – 0 staff. 1 student.

Total: 3 staff, 24+1 students.

Current positively rate: 10.7 percent

SOUTHERN ARKANSAS UNIVERSITY

Southern Arkansas University cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 – 402+6

SAU total active cases – 32+4 students. 3 staff. 1 faculty.

SAU current number in quarantine on campus – 5

SAU current number in quarantine – 80+2-

LAFAYETTE COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 720+10

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 49+6

Total recovered – 660+5

Total number dead – 11

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 27.7, no change

Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 8.7, up from 8.6

NEVADA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 1,083+5

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 59

Total recovered – 995+5

Total number dead – 29

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 30.1, up from 29.5

Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 14.5, no change

OUACHITA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,020+11

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 99-3

Total recovered – 2,853+14

Total number dead – 68

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 46.5, up from 46.1

Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 11.0, down from 11.2

UNION COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,758+21

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 154+3

Total recovered – 4,485+19

Total number dead – 118

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 31.9, up from 31.7

Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 9.6, down from 9.7

SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS HOSPITAL STATUS

(Totals for Southwest region of Arkansas, which includes hospitals in Magnolia, El Dorado, Camden, Hope, Fordyce, Arkadelphia, Malvern, Hot Springs and others)

Total staff bed capacity of Southwest Arkansas hospitals – 1,115+3

Max Flex Bed Capacity – 1,072

Current COVID-19 positive admissions – 224+4

Current COVID-19 positive patients in ICUs – 82-2

Current COVID-19 positive patients on ventilators – 55+2

BORDERING PARISHES IN LOUISIANA

Changes since previous totals. The State of Louisiana does not update its totals on weekends.

Bossier – 18,865, up from 18,759 total cases. 340+1.

Webster – 5,632, up from 5,577 total cases. 123 deaths.

Claiborne – 1,778, up from 1,768 total cases. 57 deaths.

Union – 3,338, up from 3,302 total cases. 90 deaths.

