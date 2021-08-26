COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Thursday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Wednesday.
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,930+24. Month ago: 2,524. Year ago: 286
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 173+11. Month ago: 53. Year ago: 30.
Total recovered – 2,696+12. Month ago: 2,413. Year ago: 242.
Total number dead – 61+1. Month ago: 58 deaths. Year ago: 14 deaths.
The State of Arkansas did not provide updated testing and positivity rates on Thursday.
PCR tests percent positivity – 9.19
Antigen tests percent positivity – 13.66
Total positive PCR tests – 1,636
Total positive antigen tests – 1,504
Total negative PCR tests – 16,171
Total negative antigen tests – 9,504
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 35.8, up from 35.3
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 12.6, no change
MAGNOLIA SCHOOL DISTRICT
Updated through Wednesday, August 25
Active cases by campus.
Magnolia High – 0 staff. 5 students.
Freshman Academy – 0 staff. 0 students.
Magnolia Middle School – 2 staff. 7-1 students.
Central Elementary – 1 staff. 5 students.
East Side Elementary – 0-1 staff. 1 student.
Kindergarten Center – 0 staff. 5+2 students.
Walker Pre-K – 0 staff. 1 student.
Total: 3 staff, 24+1 students.
Current positively rate: 10.7 percent
SOUTHERN ARKANSAS UNIVERSITY
Southern Arkansas University cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 – 402+6
SAU total active cases – 32+4 students. 3 staff. 1 faculty.
SAU current number in quarantine on campus – 5
SAU current number in quarantine – 80+2-
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 720+10
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 49+6
Total recovered – 660+5
Total number dead – 11
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 27.7, no change
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 8.7, up from 8.6
NEVADA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 1,083+5
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 59
Total recovered – 995+5
Total number dead – 29
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 30.1, up from 29.5
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 14.5, no change
OUACHITA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,020+11
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 99-3
Total recovered – 2,853+14
Total number dead – 68
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 46.5, up from 46.1
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 11.0, down from 11.2
UNION COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,758+21
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 154+3
Total recovered – 4,485+19
Total number dead – 118
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 31.9, up from 31.7
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 9.6, down from 9.7
SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS HOSPITAL STATUS
(Totals for Southwest region of Arkansas, which includes hospitals in Magnolia, El Dorado, Camden, Hope, Fordyce, Arkadelphia, Malvern, Hot Springs and others)
Total staff bed capacity of Southwest Arkansas hospitals – 1,115+3
Max Flex Bed Capacity – 1,072
Current COVID-19 positive admissions – 224+4
Current COVID-19 positive patients in ICUs – 82-2
Current COVID-19 positive patients on ventilators – 55+2
BORDERING PARISHES IN LOUISIANA
Changes since previous totals. The State of Louisiana does not update its totals on weekends.
Bossier – 18,865, up from 18,759 total cases. 340+1.
Webster – 5,632, up from 5,577 total cases. 123 deaths.
Claiborne – 1,778, up from 1,768 total cases. 57 deaths.
Union – 3,338, up from 3,302 total cases. 90 deaths.