Strong to severe weather is possible across South Arkansas on Friday evening into Friday night.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said all severe weather hazards will be possible, including hail, damaging winds and a few tornadoes.
Rain and thunderstorms are expected to become widespread and move from west to east across Arkansas on Friday evening and into early Saturday.
The Southwest and South Central portions of the state will have the best chances of seeing strong to severe thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible, especially across the western half of the state.
About 1 to 1 ½ inch of rain is forecast for the Magnolia area.
The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, OK, has placed portions of the region under an enhanced risk on Friday, due to the potential for damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes.
In addition to the severe threat, moist air in conjunction with developing showers and thunderstorms along the slow-moving cold front may lead to prolonged moderate to, at times, heavy rainfall rates and isolated instances of flash flooding across the Mississippi Valley and central Plains on Friday.
A slight risk of excessive rainfall has been issued for the Ark-La-Tex region.
In the Magnolia area, showers and thunderstorms will be likely, mainly after 4 p.m. The high will be near 79. Wind will be from the southeast at 5-10, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of rain is 60 percent.
The chance for storms will continue through about 1 a.m. Saturday. Some of the storms could be severe and produce heavy rainfall. The low will be around 55. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph will become southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.