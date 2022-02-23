Scattered showers are possible today and tonight across much of East Texas, North Louisiana, and Southwest Arkansas.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said these showers will increase this afternoon and tonight across portions of Northeast Texas, Southwest Arkansas, but no hazardous weather is expected.
Meanwhile, the northern two-thirds of Arkansas are under winter storm warnings or watches.
Scattered to numerous showers and a few isolated thunderstorms are expected Thursday across portions of Northeast Texas and Southwest Arkansas, which will gradually spread Thursday night into North Louisiana. This rain is expected to end before temperatures fall to or below freezing and thus, no wintry mix or impacts are expected.
Areas of rain are expected to increase across the region during the day Saturday, before gradually diminishing Saturday night. However, no hazardous weather is expected.
On Wednesday morning, a winter weather advisory was in effect for a line of 11 south and east Arkansas counties stretching from De Queen to Arkadelphia to Pine Bluff to West Memphis. The advisory calls for ice accumulations between tenth to a quarter-inch of ice through Thursday.
North of that line – from Mena to Little Rock to Jonesboro – ice accumulations from a quarter-inch to three quarters of an inch are possible. One-inch ice accumulations are possible in some areas, with another inch of light sleet and snow possible.