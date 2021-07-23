Isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms will be possible Friday afternoon.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said a few storms may be capable of brief heavy downpours.
Temperatures will increase into the middle to upper 90s this weekend into early next week. This combined with continuing humid conditions will result in heat indices in the 100-to-105 degree range.
Heat advisories may eventually be needed in some areas where heat indices could climb above 105 degrees.
Otherwise, isolated afternoon and early evening thunderstorms will be possible through the weekend, with additional isolated to scattered storms expected heading into the middle of next week.