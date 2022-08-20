Columbia County Road 61 between Arkansas 98 and Arkansas 57, northeast of the Lydesdale community, will be closed for bridge replacement starting Monday.
Recent Headlines
Online Poll
In what form do you prefer fried catfish?
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
- Truck hits car and good samaritans, three die
- Driveshaft part crashes through pick-up truck window, killing Arkadelphia driver
- Car-truck wreck at North Vine-82 intersection takes life of one driver
- Gunmen strike across Little Rock during 26-hour period
- Recent Columbia County jail bookings and releases
- Docket out for Thursday criminal court session
- Lawmen find man who fled wreck in Plainfield community
- Margaret Che'Ann Wyrick
- Magnolia Police list recent arrests
- James Selwyn Whitehead
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.