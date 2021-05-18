COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Tuesday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Monday.
Columbia County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,349
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 2
Total recovered – 2,291
Total number dead – 56
Magnolia School District total active cases – 1 (staff)
Southern Arkansas University total active cases – 0
Percent of population age 16+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 26.09, up from last report of 25.85
Lafayette County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 551+1
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 5+1
Total recovered – 536
Total number dead – 9
Percent of population age 16+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 21.59, up from last report of 21.14
Nevada County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 830+1
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 5
Total recovered – 801+1
Total number dead – 24
Percent of population age 16+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 21.37, up from last report of 17.16
Ouachita County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,313
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 1
Total recovered – 2,249
Total number dead – 63
Percent of population age 16+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 34.75, up from last report of 34.38
Union County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,032+2
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 16+2
Total recovered – 3,901+1
Total number dead – 114
Percent of population age 16+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 22.99, up from last report of 22.61