State Sen. Charles Beckham (R-McNeil) has announced his campaign for re-election for District 3.
The district includes all of Clark, Columbia, Lafayette and Nevada counties and portions of Hempstead, Hot Spring, and Pike counties.
“I am excited to announce my campaign for re-election in 2022. When I first announced for State Senate over two years ago I promised to be a senator in Little Rock that would fight for limited government, less regulations on Arkansas businesses, lowering our tax burden, and advancing our shared Christian conservative values. I have kept all of those promises,” said Sen. Beckham.
“My record as your Republican state senator is one that is 100% pro-life, I have opposed any encroachment on the Second Amendment, protected our religious liberties, defended Arkansas family values, and fought against the federal overreach and mandates of the Biden administration,” said
Beckham. “It has been an honor to serve the people of South Arkansas and as your state senator I will continue to keep my promises and ask for your support and vote again in 2022.”
Beckham was a lead sponsor of Act 949 that prohibits abortions in hospitals and strengthens the licensing requirements of abortion facilities, and Act 609, a new law that creates felony offenses for fraud and abuse in fertility treatments. He supported $11 million in broadband funding for South Arkansas and co-sponsored a cut in the state income tax.
Beckham owns and operates Budget Propane, a propane distribution company.
As state senator, he currently serves as vice chairman of the Joint Performance Review Committee and is a member of the Senate Committee on Education and the Senate Agriculture, Forestry, and Economic Development Committee.
The senator and his wife, Rabecca, have two children. He attended Mississippi State University and is a member of the Firearms Policy Coalition, Gun Owners of America, Second Amendment Foundation, and the National Wild Turkey Federation.