One person died every 52 minutes as the result of drunk driving crashes on U.S. streets and highways during 2019. Even during the joyous Christmas season, the deadly statistics continue to mount.
This holiday season, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is partnering with Arkansas law enforcement agencies to spread the message about the dangers of drunk driving.
Arkansas law enforcement officers want all drivers to remember this lifesaving message, “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.”
Beginning this week and continuing through January 1, 2022, law enforcement officers across Arkansas will step-up their mission to protect motorists by taking drunk drivers off the roads. Drivers who are impaired in violation of state law will be stopped and taken to jail.