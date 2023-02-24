New COVID-19 cases were down in Nevada County, but up in Columbia, Lafayette, Ouachita and Union counties on Thursday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,759
Total Active Cases: 20. Up one since Wednesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,634
Total Deaths: 105. Last death recorded January 29.
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,503
Total Active Cases: 2. Up one since Wednesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 1,470
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,764
Total Active Cases: 7. Down two since Wednesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 2,711
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,758
Total Active Cases: 18. Up four since Wednesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,614
Total Deaths: 126. Last death recorded February 17.
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 11,258
Total Active Cases: 31. Up five since Wednesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 11,021
Total Deaths: 204. Last death recorded January 29.
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 1,003,809
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 307, down 77 since Wednesday.
Recovered cases: 987,802
Deaths: 12,962. Up five since Wednesday.
Covid-19 Vaccinations for Columbia County
Total Number of Doses: 30,118
Percent of Population Partially Immunized: 10.1%
Percent of Population Fully Immunized: 52.0%