New COVID-19 cases were down in Nevada County, but up in Columbia, Lafayette, Ouachita and Union counties on Thursday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,759

Total Active Cases: 20. Up one since Wednesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,634

Total Deaths: 105. Last death recorded January 29.

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,503

Total Active Cases: 2. Up one since Wednesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 1,470

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,764

Total Active Cases: 7. Down two since Wednesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 2,711

Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,758

Total Active Cases: 18. Up four since Wednesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,614

Total Deaths: 126. Last death recorded February 17.

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 11,258

Total Active Cases: 31. Up five since Wednesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 11,021

Total Deaths: 204. Last death recorded January 29.

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 1,003,809

Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 307, down 77 since Wednesday.

Recovered cases: 987,802

Deaths: 12,962. Up five since Wednesday.

Covid-19 Vaccinations for Columbia County

Total Number of Doses: 30,118

Percent of Population Partially Immunized: 10.1%

Percent of Population Fully Immunized: 52.0%

