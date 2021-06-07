Columbia County and the City of Magnolia may be ready to come to terms over funding for a rescue truck.
The Columbia County Quorum Court has an ordinance on the agenda for its Monday meeting, creating an interlocal agreement to pay for the funding a vehicle extrication and crash-related rescue vehicle.
The Magnolia Fire Department already has the new vehicle. Firefighters use it to respond to any vehicle crash in Columbia County.
Part of the ordinance is an agreement that the county, the City of Magnolia and the City of Waldo will provide mutual aid in operations.
Other items are on the agenda for the 5 p.m. meeting at the Columbia County Courthouse.
One ordinance will change a part-time deputy clerk’s position to full time.
Justices will consider a grant application from the Village Fire Department.
The reappointment of Bonnie Hardwell to the Columbia County Library Board is expected to be approved.
Justices will also consider an appropriation increasing anticipated revenue based on the sale of equipment.
The Quorum Court will also hear reports from the Jail, Building, Finance, Personnel and Solid Waste committees.