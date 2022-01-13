Magnolia native Kaylon Walton has won the 2021 Lone Star Regional EMMY Award for Outstanding Achievement in the category of “Interview/Discussion-Short Form or Long Form Content” for the KUVN Al Punto DFW News Broadcast as the graphic artist.
The EMMY Award is bestowed upon the awardee by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences and represents excellence in the television broadcasting industry.
The Lone Star Regional EMMY Award represents the most experienced and talented television professionals from all disciplines of the industry and from all of Texas’ 19 television markets.
Walton attended Northwest Elementary School in El Dorado, where he received a Murphy Oil Scholarship. Later, he attended Central Elementary School in Magnolia before moving to Texas. He is a 2014 high school graduate of the School of Business and Management at Yvonne A. Ewell Townview Magnet Center in Dallas, TX, where he also received National Recognition as a winner of the 33rd Congressional District First Annual STEM Student App Challenge in which his AP Exam App was featured on display in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. and on the U.S. House of Representative’s website.
Walton is also a 2018 graduate of Baylor University where he earned a B.A. in film and digital media. He has worked as a Multi-Media Designer for Univision 23 DFW for 3 years.
Walton is the son of Linus F. Walton III and Kezzie Walton of Lancaster, TX, the grandson of Leroy and Peggy Rudd, and the great-grandson of Lorene Rudd all of Magnolia. He is also the grandson of Linus F. Walton, Jr. of Wylie, TX and Walter and Beverly Stevens of Houston, Texas.