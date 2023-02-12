Columbia County had 26 active COVID-19 cases on Saturday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,738
Total Active Cases: 26. Down three since Friday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,607
Total Deaths: 105. Last death recorded January 29.
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,502
Total Active Cases: 7. Up one since Friday.
Total Recovered Cases: 1,464
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,758
Total Active Cases: 15. Up two since Friday.
Total Recovered Cases: 2,697
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,740
Total Active Cases: 21. No change since Friday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,594
Total Deaths: 125. Last death recorded February 1.
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 11,227
Total Active Cases: 60. Up 10 since Friday.
Total Recovered Cases: 10,961
Total Deaths: 204. Last death recorded January 29.
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 999,596
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 238. Down 67 since Friday.
Recovered cases: 983,294
Deaths: 12,925. Up six since Friday.
Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 183. No change since Friday.
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 42. No change since Friday.
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 7. No change since Friday.