COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Tuesday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Monday.
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,444+1. Month ago: 3,397. Year ago: 1,334
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 20. Month ago: 9. Year ago: 128
Total recovered – 3,449+1. Month ago: 3,314. Year ago: 1,173
Total number dead – 75. Month ago: 74 deaths. Year ago: 33 deaths.
PCR tests percent positivity – 9.1, no change
Antigen tests percent positivity – 12.36, down from 12.38
Total positive PCR tests – 1,908+1
Total positive antigen tests – 1,794
Total negative PCR tests – 19,048+7
Total negative antigen tests – 12,716+16
Percent of population age fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 42.8, down from 42.9
Percent of population partially immunized – 10.9, up from 10.7
MAGNOLIA SCHOOL DISTRICT
Updated through Monday, December 13
Active cases by campus.
Magnolia High – 0 staff. 5 students.
Freshman Academy – 0 staff. 1 student.
Magnolia Middle School – 0 staff. 1 student.
Central Elementary – 0 staff. 0 students.
East Side Elementary – 0 staff. 0 students.
Kindergarten Center – 1 staff. 0 students.
Walker Pre-K – 0 staff. 0 student.
District-wide personnel – 0
Total: 1 staff, 7 students.
Positivity rate: 3.6 percent
SOUTHERN ARKANSAS UNIVERSITY
(No new reports until start of spring semester.)
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 872
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 5
Total recovered – 838
Total number dead – 28
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 34.2, no change
Percent of population partially immunized – 5.7, up from 5.5
NEVADA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 1,429+1
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 13-1
Total recovered – 1,375+2
Total number dead – 41
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 40.6, down from 40.8
Percent of population partially immunized – 11.2, no change
OUACHITA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,535+11
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 56+6
Total recovered – 3,391+3
Total number dead – 88
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 54.1, no change
Percent of population partially immunized – 7.5, up from 7.4
UNION COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 6,109+11
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 91-2
Total recovered – 5,870+13
Total number dead – 146
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 39.7, up from 39.4
Percent of population partially immunized – 8.7, no change
SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS HOSPITAL STATUS
(Totals for Southwest region of Arkansas, which includes hospitals in Magnolia, El Dorado, Camden, Hope, Fordyce, Arkadelphia, Malvern, Hot Springs and others)
Total staff bed capacity of Southwest Arkansas hospitals – 1,104+10
Max Flex Bed Capacity – 1,072
Current COVID-19 positive admissions – 54+3
Current COVID-19 positive patients in ICUs – 15+2
Current COVID-19 positive patients on ventilators – 6+1
BORDERING PARISHES IN LOUISIANA
Changes since previous totals.
The State of Louisiana does not update its totals on weekends.
Bossier – 22,314, no change in total cases. 410 deaths.
Webster – 6,862, no change in total cases. 152 deaths.
Claiborne – 2,059, no change in total cases. 66 deaths.
Union – 4,251, no change in total cases. 112 deaths.