A Magnolia man who served prison time for a 2004 homicide has been arrested again in an assault case.
Justin Bryan Vansickle, 34, who lives at an address on County Road 38, was booked Wednesday night into the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility. He is charged with assault in the first degree, and domestic battery third degree.
A relative submitted an affidavit of domestic abuse against Vansickle on Monday. The relative alleges that Vansickle attacked him on Monday morning after Vansickle accused the victim of having killed his cat.
According to the affidavit, the victim and Vansickle got into a physical altercation at a residence after Vansickle punched him in the eye. A coffee table and fish tank were damaged in the fight.
The fight ended – the affidavit said – when the victim got Vansickle in a headlock and Vansickle complied with a command to leave the residence.
Circuit Court Judge Hamilton Singleton on Tuesday signed an order of protection that the victim sought against Vansickle. It orders Vansickle to stay away from the victim and his residence, and also not to attempt to contact the victim through any means.
Vansickle was 16 when he was charged with first-degree murder in the May 12, 2004 stabbing death of Mark Randall Byrd, 42. Byrd, who lived nearby in the Ebenezer community north of Village, was killed as he slept in his home.
During his trial in March 2006, a Columbia County jury was unable to reach a verdict and a mistrial was declared.
Prosecutors filing new information in 2007 ahead of a retrial that was set to be held in Cleveland County on change of venue. Vansickle was charged with capital murder and two counts of residential burglary resulting from the Byrd case and the theft of firearms from two locations.
During an April 24, 2007 hearing, the court heard testimony from a witness who was not charged in the case.
The witness said that on the night of May 11, 2004, the witness and Vansickle had been drinking at a party and left it in Vansickle’s truck. They went to the Byrd home.
The witness said that Vansickle told him he’d previously stolen guns from the house. The witness said Vansickle entered the house and came back to tell the witness to come back in with him, and he complied.
The witness said that while inside the residence, Vansickle handed him a shotgun. Then, while standing in a hallway, the witness saw Vansickle lunge at the victim, who was lying in bed, and stab him with a knife.
After fleeing the house, Vansickle told the witness, “I think I killed that man.”
Byrd died as a result of the stabbing.
While Vansickle was out of jail following the mistrial, but days before his new trial was set to start, he was stopped for speeding and for having a firearm in his vehicle.
Vansickle faced the possibility of life in prison on the murder charge.
Instead, he entered a plea of “no contest” to a downgraded charge of second-degree murder, and two counts of theft by receiving of firearms.
Circuit Court Judge Larry Chandler sentenced Vansickle to 10 years in prison during a September 2008 hearing.