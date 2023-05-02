People who have become delinquent in their payments of fines, restitution and fees are getting a brief break from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office – and possibly avoid arrest.
Sheriff Leroy Martin said in a statement on Monday that the chance to set things right applies only to those who have stopped paying, refuse to pay, or may have forgotten to pay.
“The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is availing this time from May 1st-May 31st, 2023 for these matters to be handled. Please call the business office at 870-234-5331 and speak to someone concerning your case. Collection measures therefore will be taken after the given dates which may include a warrant for arrest for failure to pay fines,” the statement said.