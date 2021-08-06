Resurgence of the COVID-19 virus continued to impact Columbia County residents this week.
The Magnolia office of the state Department of Finance and Administration was closed Thursday for an indefinite period of time, apparently due to a COVID case among its employees.
This means that until its reopening, county residents will have to travel to another state revenue office for vehicle license tags and renewals, and new and renewed driver’s licenses. A sign on the office door suggested taxpayers visit state revenue offices in Lewisville, Hope or Camden.
At Magnolia Regional Medical Center, Chief Executive Officer Rex Jones confirmed that the hospital isn’t accepting transfers from other facilities.
Many medical facilities across Arkansas are at capacity due to the increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases in critical condition.
“We will have to manage patients coming in to our (Emergency Department) and will admit them, but cannot accommodate any transfers from other facilities,” Jones said.
There’s no doubt that COVID-19 in Columbia County has bounced back in the past few weeks.
According to the Arkansas Department of Health, as of Friday, July 23 – two weeks ago – there had been 2,515 cases of the virus in Columbia County since the pandemic showed itself in Arkansas in March 2020. There were 52 active cases on July 23.
As of Thursday, there were 90 active cases in the county and a total case count of 2,626.
Columbia County case counts have been increasing steadily through July but a big shift was apparent in the four-day period from July 27-30. The number of total cases rose by 55 to 2,579. The number of active cases went from 53 to 86.
Columbia County’s “rolling average” of active cases since last Friday is 89.85.
Public schools in Arkansas open a week from Monday. Unlike the last school year, there is no regulation requiring students and faculty wear masks to prevent the spread of virus. Virtual classes won't be offered. If schools are shut down for extended periods due to COVID, they will be treated as Alternative Method of Instruction days -- the procedure used during inclement weather.
Teachers who get sick from COVID-19 won't have special leave time. They will have to use their allocated sick days.
The Arkansas Legislature has been meeting this week to consider amending a state law prohibiting local school districts from mandating mask wearing. It appears poised today to formally affirm that position -- ignoring advice from the state’s top health officials and health educators, and pleas from local school districts to have a mask option.
While Arkansas state law requires students have proof of vaccinations for measles, mumps and rubella, there’s no legal requirement for vaccination against COVID-19. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, through Thursday only 31.1 percent of Columbia County residents ages 12 or older are fully immunized against COVID-19 – far below both state and national averages. Another 12.2 percent are partially immunized.
A total of 59 Columbia County residents have died from COVID-19.
Southern Arkansas University President Dr. Trey Berry, speaking Thursday to the Rotary Club of Magnolia, outlined SAU’s continuing battle against COVID-19.
Concern about the virus has prompted the cancellation of two special SAU events – the Mulerider Club Kickoff Dinner that have been set for August 10, and Blue & Gold Day on the Magnolia Square, set for August 17.
Berry called COVID-19 the largest challenge to maintaining a residential campus since the Great Depression.
“When we take a look back at last year, we came out about as good as you possibly could have at a university with 2,000 students in residence, and 4,400 students coming and going at any given time,” Berry said.
SAU had more than 300 COVID-19 cases during the past academic year. Berry said the creation of a “Risk Management Task Force” has helped SAU chart a course through pandemic.
An important early decision was the acquisition of two machines, later joined by a third device, to provide rapid testing for the COVID-19 virus.
“Those first two machines were really a godsend. If a student was symptomatic, we had a procedure where they would get in their car, drive to back of the Reynolds Center, our Health Services staff would swab. The student would then go park – they would not go back to their dorm. They would test them in 15 minutes. We would call them and say ‘you’re negative, go on about your way’ or ‘you’re positive, you don’t go back to your dorm room, you go straight to a quarantine room,” Berry said.
Berry said SAU has found no evidence of classroom transmission of COVID-19. He credits this to strict masking, spacing and distancing, and cleaning protocols.
Dorm life did not appear to be a major factor in COVID-19 transmission at SAU, Berry said. The biggest COVID-19 transmission factors among SAU students involved parties, carpooling, and students in close proximity to each other.
“When you get into a place where you’re concentrated – that did it,” Berry said.