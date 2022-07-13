Walmart has signed an agreement with Canoo, a high-tech advanced mobility company, to purchase 4,500 all-electric delivery vehicles.
The agreement is for the purchase of the Lifestyle Delivery Vehicle (LDV), with the option to purchase up to 10,000 units.
The vehicles will be used to deliver online orders which will contribute to Walmart’s goal to achieve zero-emissions by 2040. While the LDV is expected to begin hitting the road in 2023, the companies plan to kick off advanced deliveries to refine and finalize vehicle configuration in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex in the coming weeks.
Canoo’s fully electric Lifestyle Delivery Vehicle (LDV) is an all-American commercial EV optimized for sustainable last mile delivery use cases. As with all Canoo vehicles, the LDV is built on a proprietary multi-purpose platform (MPP) architecture that integrates the motors, battery module and other critical driving components.
The LDV has a last mile delivery optimized cabin and customized cargo space. Canoo is utilizing true steer by wire technology, reducing moving parts and cabin intrusion, resulting in more usable interior space, better driver ergonomics and the addition of a panoramic window to improve road visibility.
The LDV is engineered for high frequency stop-and-go deliveries and speedy vehicle to door drop-off, including grocery and food/meal delivery. Its customized interior is designed for small package delivery, at competitive per stop economics. The modular design and 120 cubic feet cargo volume are adaptable to evolve with customer needs which contributes to a decreasing per unit investment over time.
Canoo’s electric vehicles will be driven by Walmart associates and used to deliver online orders, from groceries to general merchandise, as well as the potential to be used for Walmart GoLocal, the retailer’s delivery-as-a-service business.
Last year, Canoo announced it had selected Bentonville as its headquarters and Pryor, OK, as the site for its U.S. manufacturing.
Canoo anticipates starting production of the Lifestyle Delivery Vehicles beginning in late 2022.