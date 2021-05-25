With a June 1 deadline looming, the Magnolia City Council on Monday voted unanimously to continue the city’s involvement in a sidewalk grant program that has seen construction and refurbishing of numerous local sidewalks over the past few years.
The program, which is funded by the state, grants 80% of the sidewalk building costs, leaving the city government on the hook only for the remaining 20%. The resolution approved this week will keep the city in the sidewalk grant program for another year.
If the council had not approved a resolution this week to remain in the program, the city would no longer have been eligible for the 80%-20% matching grants.
“We are applying for another round of funding,” said Magnolia City Inspector David Nelson on Monday as he informed the council about the grant matter.
Sidewalk projects in Magnolia are currently funded by the grant program, including the ongoing Columbia Street sidewalk. On Monday, a $147,000 bid was accepted and approved by the Magnolia City Council to further expand the concrete footpath.
With the match grant, the city will only pay around $29,000 to complete the project. The new build will tie into the Columbia Street sidewalk and run up the east side of High School Drive, cross over Bradley Street, and continue to the parking lot at Magnolia High School’s Ninth Grade Academy parking lot, according to Nelson. The lone bid for the project was submitted by the Bryant-based construction firm, JCON, Inc.
On Monday, Magnolia Mayor Parnell Vann said that another sidewalk is planned for South Vine, to stretch from Dixie Mart to School Street. With the lead time required for the grant program, though, construction on the project may not begin for another two years, according to the city official.
The area was targeted for new sidewalks after Magnolia Junior High School Principal Gwen Carter recently witnessed children walking in the street in that area and relayed the scene to the mayor.
“That’s a sidewalk that we won’t see, probably until the year 2023,” said Vann. “But (Carter) will be glad to know that something will be done.”
Additional sidewalk projects are not the only pedestrian improvements the city is looking at improving in the future. In March, during his annual State of the City address, Vann stated that he wished to pursue the construction of walking and cycling trails in Magnolia along the local water and wastewater property rights-of-way. But, on Monday, the city leader noted that, after researching the project more, the city only has the ability to use the rights-of-way for water and wastewater utility purposes, and not for the construction of pedestrian trails.
“We don’t have to ability to use the rights-of-way for anything we choose,” he said. “In this case – walking-bike trails.”
The location of the trails, according to Vann, is hoped to stretch from Southern Arkansas University near U.S. 82 to the Forrest Place Addition area of Warnock Springs Road (Columbia 61) in the northern and eastern portions of Magnolia, as well as near Southern Arkansas University’s Laney Farm, along Columbia Road 13 (Old McNeil Highway).
In hopes of continuing the trail endeavor, the mayor on Monday noted that, even with the newly-discovered legal limitations, the city plans to progress with the trails. This time, however, the city will be required to gain permission from individual property owners along the proposed route to use the rights-of-way for walking and cycling.
“We will have to work on easements of the (water and wastewater) rights-of-way that we currently have and visit with those people to see if they will allow us to do that,” the mayor said. “They have the option to say ‘yes’ or ‘no.’”
If the city is indeed granted the proper easement approvals by the property owners, the city government would likely begin the trail project in 2022, according to Vann.
“If they say ‘yes,’ then we will begin next year,” he said. “If they say ‘no,’ then we’re done.”
When asked just how many property owners will need to issue an approval for the trail project to move forward, the mayor said that, at the moment, he did not know.
In other city news:
-- The Magnolia Blossom Festival did “very well” this year, according to Magnolia Economic Development Director Ellie Baker. The city official said Monday that the Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce appreciated the city’s input, as well as its help in cleaning up the streets immediately following the conclusion of the event last week. In addition to the work performed through the night by the Magnolia Street Department, the Magnolia Police Department and Magnolia Fire Department also pitched in, according to Baker.
“If you went to church the next morning, you really didn’t see anything left out,” she said.
-- The newest version of Magnolia Living, the city’s local travel and information guide, is now available, according to Baker. They can be picked up at the Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce offices along West Main Street, as well as various locally-owned businesses. The Chamber is also working on a new city seal and logo to help better market the town, according to Baker.