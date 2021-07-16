Thursday

The State of Arkansas has not updated its "dashboard" of COVID-19 figures for Friday. Thursday's report is above.

COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Friday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Thursday.

The State of Arkansas no longer updates COVID-19 figures on weekends.

COLUMBIA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,476+6

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 44+1

Total recovered – 2,374+5

Total number dead – 58

Southern Arkansas University cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 -- 351+2

Southern Arkansas University total active cases – 2 students. 1 staff.

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 29.9, up from 29.8

LAFAYETTE COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 571+1

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 6+1

Total recovered – 555

Total number dead – 9

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 24.4, up from 24.3

NEVADA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 918+9

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 21+8

Total recovered – 872+1

Total number dead – 25

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 24.5, down from 24.7

OUACHITA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,550+17

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 74+7

Total recovered – 2,413+10

Total number dead – 63

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 39.1, no change.

UNION COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,179+6

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 36+3

Total recovered – 4,026+3

Total number dead – 116

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 26.8, up from 26.6

