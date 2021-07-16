COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Friday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Thursday.
The State of Arkansas no longer updates COVID-19 figures on weekends.
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,476+6
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 44+1
Total recovered – 2,374+5
Total number dead – 58
Southern Arkansas University cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 -- 351+2
Southern Arkansas University total active cases – 2 students. 1 staff.
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 29.9, up from 29.8
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 571+1
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 6+1
Total recovered – 555
Total number dead – 9
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 24.4, up from 24.3
NEVADA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 918+9
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 21+8
Total recovered – 872+1
Total number dead – 25
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 24.5, down from 24.7
OUACHITA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,550+17
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 74+7
Total recovered – 2,413+10
Total number dead – 63
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 39.1, no change.
UNION COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,179+6
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 36+3
Total recovered – 4,026+3
Total number dead – 116
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 26.8, up from 26.6