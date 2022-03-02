Yolanda Adair was sentenced in Circuit Court to two years at the Arkansas Department of Corrections and 15 years of suspended imposition of sentencing for shooting her ex-boyfriend in the shoulder last February.
SIS is a sentencing option available to the trial court. In SIS, usually the defendant is placed on probation. If the defendant violates probation, the judge may order any sentence within the full range of punishment for the crime convicted. If the defendant successfully completes probation, no sentence is ordered.
Adair is a habitual offender and was found guilty of domestic battery in the first degree with use of a deadly weapon.
According to the affidavit for warrant of arrest for Adair, of Magnolia, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Detective Leroy Martin investigated her case.
On February 10, 2021. Fredrick Marshall called 911 to report Adair, his ex-girlfriend, had shot him on Columbia Road 202.
Deputies arrived and found Marshall with a gunshot wound to his left back and shoulder area and told Adair left the scene in a white Toyota car. A search was put out for the vehicle, but it was not found, the affidavit reads.
Marshall was transported to the Magnolia Regional Medical Center Emergency Room through the Columbia County Ambulance Service. Corporal Jordan Hanson met Marshall at the hospital. Marshall told Hanson that he was going to Columbia Road 202 to visit his mother who lives there.
“Marshall stated he’d been texting Adair earlier in the evening. Marshall stated that when he turned onto Columbia 202, Adair was traveling the opposite direction, the affidavit reads.
“Marshall stated Adair then exited the vehicle while he was driving … and fired one round at him, striking him.”
Martin and Columbia County Sheriff’s Detective James Skinner processed the side of the vehicle. Martin could see that the suspect shot Marshall from the rear passenger side as Marshall was driving away southbound on Columbia Road 202.
Skinner found two bullet fragments in the front seat of the vehicle in which Marshall was driving as he was shot. Detectives also found a spent 9mm hull in the road on Columbia Road 202. The shell was freshly fired with no corrosion on it.
Skinner spoke with Marshall. Marshall said his ex-girlfriend Adair shot him after she argued with him. He said Adair had been texting him the entire day and that he turned around to leave because he did not want any problems with her. He said Adair came to the vehicle and started to argue with him and shot him as he drove off. Marshall stated that he has been attacked several times by Adair and that she has vandalized his vehicle numerous times.
He also said this was not the first time Adair had threatened him with the 9mm gun.