COVID-19 cases were up slightly in Columbia and Nevada counties on Saturday, and down in Ouachita and Union counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were no new virus-related deaths in a five-county area of South Arkansas.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,281

Total Active Cases: 70, up two since Friday

Total Recovered Cases: 6,111

Total Deaths: 100

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,442

Total Active Cases: 12, no change since Friday

Total Recovered Cases: 1,399

Total Deaths: 30

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,566

Total Active Cases: 20, up two since Friday

Total Recovered Cases: 2,501

Total Deaths: 45

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,363

Total Active Cases: 48, down one since Friday

Total Recovered Cases: 6,201

Total Deaths: 114

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 10,682

Total Active Cases: 91, down three since Friday

Total Recovered Cases: 10,399

Total Deaths: 190

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 949,582

Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 394

Recovered cases: 030,367

Deaths: 12,080, up 17 since Friday

Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 261

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 48

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 20

