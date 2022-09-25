COVID-19 cases were up slightly in Columbia and Nevada counties on Saturday, and down in Ouachita and Union counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
There were no new virus-related deaths in a five-county area of South Arkansas.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,281
Total Active Cases: 70, up two since Friday
Total Recovered Cases: 6,111
Total Deaths: 100
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,442
Total Active Cases: 12, no change since Friday
Total Recovered Cases: 1,399
Total Deaths: 30
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,566
Total Active Cases: 20, up two since Friday
Total Recovered Cases: 2,501
Total Deaths: 45
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,363
Total Active Cases: 48, down one since Friday
Total Recovered Cases: 6,201
Total Deaths: 114
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 10,682
Total Active Cases: 91, down three since Friday
Total Recovered Cases: 10,399
Total Deaths: 190
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 949,582
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 394
Recovered cases: 030,367
Deaths: 12,080, up 17 since Friday
Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 261
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 48
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 20