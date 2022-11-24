This Thanksgiving, one Magnolia family’s Cornucopia, also known as the horn of plenty, runneth over.
That’s because Drake Souter’s parents, Steven and Kelli Souter, and sister, Clara Beth Souter, and wife Kimberly Souter, won’t spend another Thanksgiving fretting about their son, brother, and husband, facing another year battling acute leukemia.
“It’s been a long hard year, but worth every minute because Drake is cancer free,” said Kelli Souter, who was by her son’s side at every moment possible throughout his fight, often even sleeping in her car in front of the hospital. “God is great.”
Drake, 24, was only 23 years old when he began the fight of his life against acute leukemia. He was diagnosed on May 30, 2021.
“I was just having severe pain in my neck up the back of my head and chest pain,” Drake explained from his parents’ living room, decorated warmly with golden ambers of fall, and bright orange pumpkins put in just the right spots. “I didn’t know it at the time, but I was also really, really pale.”
Drake, who works in information technology at CMC Steel, passed out on May 23, 2021. Drake’s wife, Kimberly Souter, called his mother and told her Drake’s lips were white.
He went to Magnolia Regional Medical Center for an electrocardiogram, also known as an EKG, a noninvasive test to check for arrhythmia and coronary artery disease. However, the cardiologist said the test results were good overall, but there was some concern over his blood pressure, so he was told to stop taking his blood pressure medication.
But when his parents went over to Texarkana and received a call from him, Kelli, known to many as the manager of Jennifer’s on the Square and for her service on the Magnolia City Council, was upset by what her son told her on the phone.
“He said can you bring me something for dinner—I can’t make it to the kitchen,” she said. “I cried hysterically all the way home. I couldn’t breathe when I saw him.”
Drake said he remembers his mom bringing him the food and he took it to the bedroom with him where he sat and looked at it.
“I couldn’t eat it,” he said.
Next, Drake was told by a UAMS doctor that his hemoglobin levels in his blood were at a critical level. The doctor told Drake that he didn’t like what he was seeing in tests, and he did not give Drake false hope.
“He said, ‘I’m not going to sugar coat this, you could have leukemia,’” Drake said.
Hearing you have cancer at any age is earth shattering, and it was no different for Drake. Hearing that just plain stank to put it mildly, he explained.
“It’s not ideal. You don’t want to hear that ever,” he said. “No one wants to hear that.”
Kimberly Souter, who was Drake’s fiancé throughout the process of his fight against cancer said the news was opposite of what they had anticipated life to hold.
“We felt like we had just graduated and had our big boy and big girl jobs and now it seemed like we had to put our life on hold,” she said.
Kelli said her son and daughter-in-law went through their engagement without being able to celebrate the moments most couples do such as social coffees, showers and other parties. These are the kind of things that make young couples enjoy their engagement that Drake and Kimberly didn’t get to do.
“They have lived a life of sickness before they were ever married,” Kelli said.
His first stay at UAMS in Little Rock was almost 30 days. His journey continued with five rounds of chemotherapy and his cancer was still not completely gone. So, Drake’s only option to beat his cancer was stem cell therapy, Kelli said.
Drake’s father, Steven Souter, a mechanical excellence engineer at Albemarle and a member of the Magnolia School Board said one of the biggest blessings about his son’s journey was that he was treated by Dr. Akash Mukherjee, who had done his fellowship at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center.
Mukherjee is a hematology specialist in Little Rock and has over 12 years of experience in the medical field.
“He was very progressive, and we were told by a nurse that this doctor does not go by a script, he changes with the patient’s needs,” Steven said.
The process of finding a donor match with Drake was something that put the family on a bit of an edge, but prayer was something they clung to, as they had from the beginning.
Drake’s sister, Clara Beth, was devastated that she was not a stem cell match for her brother, Kelli said. Many others were not, either.
But on December 8, 2021, the big news came, and more than one match was found for Drake’s stem cell match. This was on Drake’s Journey Day 194.
“Today we received the best gift,” Kelli wrote on the Praying for Drake Facebook page. “Honestly, he has choices. We met with his transplant team leader today. As of right now they have picked these for the Top 5 matches 1) Germany, 2) France, 3) USA, 4) Sweden, 5) USA--Drake will tell you I had to ugly cry when I heard the news. This may be true! I still can’t stop smiling. They are still working on figuring out who will be the best match for Drake.”
Although the family does not know the identity of the person who did help save Drake’s life, they hope to one day to meet in person. So far, Drake has been able to send a message to the donor.
Kelli and Drake want people to be educated more about the Be the Match Program at www.bethematch.com. According to the web, with one swab, the program can determine if your bone marrow can save a patient’s life. There is a need for people to join the largest and most diverse bone marrow registry in the world and it only takes 10 minutes. Registration is done online, and a swab kit can be sent out to those who want to help.
Kelli said it is important for people to participate, because the more people do, other patients like Drake can have hope. It is also important that while all patients’ shots at getting a donor are not 100 percent, Black and Hispanic people have less statistical chance because of the number of donors in the system.
This could be something that could change with more donors participating, she said.
Kelli said one thing she is so impressed with her son about is how he never stopped smiling despite the pain he went through and the difficulties of fighting cancer. He made time in the hospital to visit with children who were enduring their own battles and take pictures with them and some of these and more about his story are posted on the Facebook page, Praying for Drake.
“I knew there was a light at the end of the tunnel, I knew there was a brighter side of the story,” he said. “I had to get to the point of being OK.”
And as it turns out, there has been a brighter side. On their one-year wedding anniversary, Nov. 20, 22, Kimberly posted this about her husband on Facebook.
“Happy Anniversary to my best friend!! Here’s to many more laps around the sun,” she wrote. “I feel like we’ve already lived a lifetime together, but I wouldn’t trade our story for the world. I love you with my whole being!!!”