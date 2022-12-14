The Columbia County Quorum Court recently gave unanimous approval to its $4.3 million general fund budget.
Separate budgets were also approved for the Road Department, Library, Jail and Solid Waste.
The road portion of the budget is $3.6 million. The Columbia County Library Fund is $541,700 and the jail fund is $2.1 million. These amounts were also approved.
Quorum Court members did not discuss any of the line items read out by County Clerk Tammy Wiltz. A motion to approve the budget was made by Justice of the Peace District 1 Annette Pate. Pate is the chair of the Finance Committee. It was seconded by District 10 Justice of the Peace District Lynn Story.
No mention was made of last month’s controversial November 15 Finance Committee meeting where a 3-2 vote recommended a pay cut for three incoming officials – County Judge Doug Fields, Sheriff Leroy Martin and Assessor Shannon Hair, would be beginning in 2023. A 1977 county ordinance negated the recommendation.
A following meeting on November 22 allowed discussion of the budget, but despite public demand, did not include a portion of the meeting set aside for public comment.
There was no portion allowed for public comment at Monday’s meeting either, despite several people in the audience who told magnoliareporter.com they came to the meeting to make comments.
In other business Monday, justices of the peace approved an ordinance billing convicted prisoners for the cost of being in jail to $40 per day. This cost will be passed on to those in jail in addition to other fines and court costs they already face.
Each JP voted for the motion except Justice of the Peace District 8 Terry Williams. After the meeting, Williams, who is Black, said he estimates about 60 to 70 percent of people in jail are Black and have a low income which will make this a hard proposal to enforce.
“They already have court costs and fees and now you are going to add $40 a day,” Williams said. “A lot of them are stuck. A lot of them live in poverty. Whatever crime they committed, I’m not for that, but now they are incarcerated for whatever and it costs $40 a day and they have to stay 30 days. That’s an additional $1,200 on top of court costs and fees. That’s a vicious circle.”
County Treasurer Selena Blair said the fee to house a prisoner in the county jail has been $37.50 since 2012.
Pate said she thinks the ordinance for passing the fee to house jail fees to those who are serving time is the right thing to do.
“The ‘Pay for Stay Ordinance’ is exactly what it states. It is to pay for the costs incurred by the convicted incarcerated prisoners of the Columbia County Jail,” Pate wrote in an email response. “I feel it is only right to pass these expenses on to the prisoners who are creating these expenses. Recovering these costs should help to balance the Columbia County Jail Budget.”
Justices of the peace also unanimously approved an appropriation ordinance to move $32,546 from the county special projects fund to the sheriff’s vehicle line item in the 2022 Sheriff’s Department budget to purchase a vehicle.
This year’s budget did not include an additional increase for the justice of the peace court members, but last year there was a 53.8 percent increase, meaning they went from making $3,434 per year in 2021 to $5,281.91 a year. The difference in this pay is $1,847.91. JPs voted on their salary increases last year.
Magnolia’s City Council members are seeing an increase of pay for their 2023 service. Magnolia City Treasurer Kim Newell said since she knows in the past 10 years she has been with the city; council members have made $250 per month. Beginning in January, they will be making $500 per month.
This will include payment for one meeting, as well as the times when they have two meetings per month, she said.
Council members voted on their salary increases and make the decision for additional funds, she said.
The Quorum Court’s last meeting of the year meant a goodbye for JPs Rick Waller, Greg Sanders and Jenny Marie Whitehead. It also was the last meeting conducted by County Judge Denny Foster.