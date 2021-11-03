COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Tuesday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Monday.
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,385. Month ago: 3,306. Year ago: 760
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 9-2. Month ago: 44. Year ago: 73
Total recovered – 3,302+2. Month ago: 3,196. Year ago: 665
Total number dead – 74. Month ago: 66 deaths. Year ago: 22 deaths.
PCR tests percent positivity – 9.23, down from 9.24
Antigen tests percent positivity – 12.81, down from 12.82
Total positive PCR tests – 1,869
Total positive antigen tests – 1,776+1
Total negative PCR tests – 18,370+18
Total negative antigen tests – 12,090+15
Percent of population age fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 43.9, no change
Percent of population partially immunized – 10.3, up from 10.1
MAGNOLIA SCHOOL DISTRICT
Updated through Monday, November 1
Active cases by campus.
Magnolia High – 0 staff. 3+3 students.
Freshman Academy – 0 staff. 0 students.
Magnolia Middle School – 0 staff. 0 students.
Central Elementary – 0 staff. 1 student.
East Side Elementary – 0 staff. 0 students.
Kindergarten Center – 0 staff. 0 students.
Walker Pre-K – 0 staff. 0 student.
District-wide personnel – 0
Total: 0 staff, 4+3 student.
Positivity rate: 4.5
SOUTHERN ARKANSAS UNIVERSITY
Southern Arkansas University cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 – 481
SAU total active cases – 3 students. 1 staff. 1 faculty.
SAU current number in quarantine on campus – 0
SAU current number in quarantine – 4-1
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 850
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 3-2
Total recovered – 819+2
Total number dead – 27
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 35.8, no change
Percent of population partially immunized – 5.1, up from 5.0
NEVADA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 1,376+2
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 9-1
Total recovered – 1,328+3
Total number dead – 39
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 40.9, up from 40.8
Percent of population partially immunized – 11.7, up from 11.6
OUACHITA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,412
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 17-1
Total recovered – 3,310+1
Total number dead – 85
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 55.9, up from 55.6
Percent of population partially immunized – 8.1, no change
UNION COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 5,808+10
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 57-4
Total recovered – 5,610+13
Total number dead – 139+1
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 40.0, up from 39.9
Percent of population partially immunized – 7.9, down from 8.0
SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS HOSPITAL STATUS
(Totals for Southwest region of Arkansas, which includes hospitals in Magnolia, El Dorado, Camden, Hope, Fordyce, Arkadelphia, Malvern, Hot Springs and others)
Total staff bed capacity of Southwest Arkansas hospitals – 1,119
Max Flex Bed Capacity – 1,072
Current COVID-19 positive admissions – 33
Current COVID-19 positive patients in ICUs – 18+3
Current COVID-19 positive patients on ventilators – 7+1
BORDERING PARISHES IN LOUISIANA
Changes since previous totals.
The State of Louisiana does not update its totals on weekends.
Bossier – 21,754, up from 21,714 total cases. 401 deaths.
Webster – 6,444, up from 6,643 total cases. 147 deaths.
Claiborne – 2,013, up from 2,011 total cases. 63 deaths.
Union – 4,019, up from4,017 total cases. 105 deaths.