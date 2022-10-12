MINDEN, LA -- It took a jury of six men and six women barely an hour Friday to return a guilty verdict in the trial of Logan Harmon Smith of Taylor, AR.
Smith was charged with the June 19, 2020 shooting death of Anthony Bruns, 37, of Springhill, LA
The state called more witnesses Friday – firearms and autopsy experts – as well as persons with whom Smith had contact after the event. Lastly, they called Anthony Bruns’ mother, Glennis McCotter, who testified mostly about the day Webster Parish deputies came to her house to give her the news of her son’s death.
“When I got home from Benton that day, A.J.’s bike was in the carport and his headset and a bag were on the counter,” she said. “He rode his bike everywhere, so I texted him but got no response, and he did not come home.”
After testifying, McCotter was asked how she felt about the trial and her testimony.
“That was so hard,” she said. “I was shaking all over.”
Coroner Frank Peretti, who performed Bruns’ autopsy, showed disturbing photos from his findings.
“The bullet tracked left to right, back to front, in an upward direction,” Peretti said. “It was a devastating brain injury … it was the cause of death.”
The defense called no witnesses, and Smith declined to testify.
