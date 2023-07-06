A flood advisory for the Magnolia area was issued about 3:08 p.m. Thursday by the National Weather Service in Shreveport.
The advisory remains in effect until 4:30 p.m.
Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.
Portions of south central Arkansas and southwest Arkansas are in the advisory area, including Union, Columbia, Lafayette and Nevada counties.
Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas may be expected, with water over roadways. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.
At 3:07 p.m., the public has reported heavy rain in the advisory area due to thunderstorms with water over some roadways near Magnolia. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.