Severe weather is possible in the region Thursday morning.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said showers and thunderstorms will increase across much of East Texas, Southwest Arkansas, and North Louisiana by mid to late morning Thursday.
The activity will be ahead of a cold front and vigorous upper level storm system that will eject east through the Southern Plains.
The severe weather threat will increase across the area by mid to late morning as well, with damaging winds, hail, isolated tornadoes, and locally heavy rainfall all possible.
The heavy rain may result in minor flooding of low lying, poor drainage areas, before the storms diminish from west to east Thursday night.
Hotter and drier conditions will return to the region this weekend through much of next week.